Ever Torres sets Brentwood scoring record

Ever Torres became Brentwood's all-time top goal scorer Monday when he netted his 63rd career goal four minutes into the Indians' 5-0 win against Floyd in League I.

Torres, a senior forward in his fourth season on varsity, scored on a left-footed shot from 18 yards to give Brentwood (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead. It was his sixth goal of the season. The previous record of 62 was set by Joseph Lopez in 2009, Brentwood coach Ron Eden said.

"He's very consistent," Eden said of Torres. "That's been his hallmark. He's hard to mark, he can finish with both feet. He only needs a little bit of daylight and he can find a target."

Torres has been named to Newsday's All-Long Island team three times. He was a vital part of Brentwood's Suffolk championships in 2011 and 2012.

"Ever is just Ever. What more can you say about him?" Eden said earlier this season. "He's motivated even more now than he's been before."