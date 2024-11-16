MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Garden City boys soccer showed barely any emotion when it earned the right to compete for the program’s first state title in school history. There were no cheers and few smiles, save for a few proud grins that emerged from the applause of family and fans.

That’s because of the three immortal words said by Kobe Bryant back in 2009, now quoted by senior captain Justin Woodbine under the bleachers of Middletown High School’s Faller Field.

“Job’s not finished.”

The Trojans outdueled Section IX’s Goshen Gladiators (15-2-2) in every facet of the Class AA state semifinal game, winning 2-0 Saturday morning. The victory sets up a chance to finish the job on Sunday against Section VI's Clarence at 10:30 a.m. back at Faller Field.

Senior Luca Profeta whipped in a corner kick toward the near post, finding the head of junior Dylan Fisher. The midfielder’s shot floated toward the back post of the goal in the 26th minute, just a week after scoring the game-winner in the Southeast Regional Final.

“It feels great,” Fisher said. “We’ve come up short the past two years I’ve been on the team … I wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone else.”

The Trojans managed to put eight shots on target to Goshen’s three thanks to terrific off-ball runs. If Woodbine checked down as the central striker, space clears up behind him and a teammate would make the run into the opening. It forced Goshen to make split-second marking decisions or risk a free runner.

Junior Jack Klein took advantage of the space as a right midfielder, routinely threatening down the wing with strong central passers like senior captain Connor Griffin able to make those runs worthwhile.

“It’s really a reflection of how close we are as teammates,” Woodbine said. “Having dinners together, lunches together, pasta parties together after training, it’s really building that community off the field that helps our play on the field.”

Junior Jack Shorr added the game-sealing goal inside the game’s final 12 minutes off a slick flick by Woodbine down the right sideline. Shorr cut into the box and tucked a goal away with the inside of his boot.

“I kind of just blanked out,” Shorr said. “I didn’t really comprehend what happened until after the game … just sticking together as a team after being doubted in the summer, that’s what’s led to this moment.”

Garden City’s commitment to possession and methodical off-ball movement helped the Trojans post their seventh consecutive shutout and 17th clean sheet of the season. Now the Trojans are just one win away from completing an undefeated season, entering Sunday with a 22-0 record.

But those facts likely mean little to this Garden City team. All the Trojans care about is a title, and they’ve got the right mentality to do so heading into the final game of the season.

“[We’ll do] everything we can to be ready,” Fisher said. “Ice baths, recovery and we’ll be ready tomorrow.”