Jorge Hernandez scores on penalty kick to power Brentwood

In the scorebook, it was just a missed penalty kick.

But it was more than that to Jorge Hernandez. It was a chance to put his team ahead in a tie game, and the miss led to Brentwood’s only blemish of the season — a draw against Sachem North on Sept. 10.

It also was a stray from routine.

“I changed my spot,” Hernandez said. “That’s not usually where I kick it. I was thinking let me change it, and then the keeper saved it. It was a good save.”

Nineteen days later, Hernandez capitalized on his opportunity for redemption.

The senior midfielder converted a penalty kick in the ninth minute to lead Brentwood to a 2-0 win over host Sachem North Thursday afternoon. Isaac Jasmin assisted Johnny Cedeno’s 71st-minute goal to seal the victory, which improved the Indians’ Suffolk I record to 8-0-1.

“I don’t care if I lose the game, but I’ve always been a firm believer that if you don’t get him back on his horse right away it’s going to stick in his mind,” coach Ron Eden said about summoning Hernandez for the penalty kick. “I don’t want that to go into a playoff game and then I have to call the kid’s number. I wanted him to get it out of the way.”

Cedeno will not get credit for an assist, but he drew the foul that set up Hernandez’s penalty kick.

“I just saw open space in the middle,” said Cedeno, a senior midfielder. “I asked my teammate for the ball, and they hit me from behind and I fell.”

After Hernandez converted, both teams had a handful of chances. None came closer than when Sachem North’s James Avanzato hit the crossbar from 40 yards out in the 67th minute.

Shortly afterward, Cedeno made a run down the left side. Jasmin noticed his open teammate and fed him a pass in the box. Cedeno one-timed it into the upper right corner.

“To be honest, I really didn’t think it was going to go in,” Cedeno said. “I just shot it.”

Sachem North (4-3-1) continued to push, but Kenneth Cordova (three saves) and the Indians’ backline of Steve Vasquez, Bryan Argueta and Dennis Martinez held strong. With that effort, Brentwood put the memory of its draw to rest.

“It was a big disappointment,” Cedeno said. “After that we just really wanted to play them again to beat them.”