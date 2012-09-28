Noviello, McAllister in goal as East Islip and West Islip play 0-0 tie

Frank Noviello doesn't make it easy for the opponent. If you take a corner kick against the East Islip goalkeeper and send it near the goal, chances are he's going to come out and intercept it or at least knock it away.

Noviello is extremely aggressive and will even come out to the 20-yard line to challenge an offensive player. It didn't backfire Thursday.

Noviello made nine saves and West Islip goalkeeper Sean McAllister also made nine as the teams played to a 0-0 tie after two 10-minutes overtimes in Suffolk League III boys soccer at East Islip.

Noviello said his aggressive style has not hurt him. He came way out of the goal twice in the first overtime to prevent a shot on net.

"Sometimes I get over my head," he said. "It's in the moment. I just make sure that ball's not in the back of the net."

Said West Islip defender Danny Madden of Noviello: "They have a great goalie. He's big and aggressive. It's tough to put a ball past someone like that."

Noviello, a junior, helped thwart a bevy of West Islip corner kicks.

"He's very technically sound and a tactically smart player," East Islip coach Ray Lang said. "He's physical and strong."

West Islip (3-1-2, 2-1-1), with only three starters back, is a different team from the one that reached the Suffolk Class AA finals last season. The Lions are trying to replace players who totaled 37 goals last season.

"We're going to struggle to score all year," West Islip coach Eddie Pieron said. "We'll finish some. They continued to fight. It wasn't the cleanest game. We didn't play well but we kept at it. It was a real tough game against a rival. We showed some toughness. We continue to get better. I'll take the point."

East Islip (3-2-1, 2-1-1) felt the same way. The Redmen are also a young team with only two senior starters.

"Any time you get a point in this league, it's a positive," Lang said. "We fought hard and did some good things. If you get a point against West Islip, it's a good day."