Brentwood boys soccer coach Ron Eden receives national coach of the year honor

Ron Eden studied the competition and figured he had no shot. But the coach’s Brentwood boys soccer team had overcome anything in its way this past season — difficult opponents, key injuries and three two-goal deficits — en route to perfection.

Brentwood went 22-0 and won the inaugural Class AAA state title plaque. And now Eden has overcome some stiff competition to earn one more win. And it’s a big one.

He has been named National High School Coach of the Year for large public schools boys teams by the United Soccer Coaches. Eden, 69, will receive the award at a banquet in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 12.

“I’m still in shock,” Eden said. “It’s been amazing. It’s something that you think is out of reach when you start coaching. It’s a culmination of the years, the success and being lucky, I guess.”

Eden has a record of 449-66-30 through 28 seasons as Brentwood’s head coach, which followed 16 as an assistant. This was state title No. 4 under his reign. He also received league, Suffolk, state and region coach of the year awards for his latest special season.

But he isn’t the first Eden to win this national award. His uncle, John Eden, was a longtime boys soccer coach at North Babylon and took the honor in 1988.

“I’m pretty goal-oriented, so I always used his records and his success as a challenge to try to reach there,” Eden said. “He’s been an inspiration, although he never knew he was an inspiration.”