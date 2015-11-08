Southampton (19-1) falls in Southeast Region final

A record-breaking season for the Southampton boys soccer team has fallen short of the ultimate goal.

Hastings' Will Berritt converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute to defeat the Mariners, 1-0, in the Southeast Regional final yesterday at Lakeland High School. Southampton will not make its first appearance in the state semis.

But as the Mariners separate themselves from this loss, coach David Riley said, they will remember the 2015 season for their achievements.

The Mariners finished 19-1, setting a program record in wins. They won the first Suffolk and LI titles in school history. Gianluca Santacruz set single-season school records in points (50) and assists (28), and Jesse Scanlon had a program-record 34 goals.

"So much to be proud of," Riley said. "I just think that they'll look back on this and smile . . . Obviously we wanted to be in the final four, but sometimes you need a little bit of luck."