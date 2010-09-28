Walsh's hat trick leads Baldwin boys soccer win

Chris Walsh scored his second of three goals on a free kick in the 53rd minute as Baldwin exploded for seven unanswered goals in the second half of a 7-2 win over MacArthur Tuesday in a Nassau Conference II boys soccer game.

Walsh's first goal five minutes into the second half started the run for Baldwin, which trailed 2-0 at the half. D.J. Hunter, Tana Weekes, Jarek Babb and Kyle Lindau all added goals, and Terrell Chapman had two assists. Mike Hunter and Mike Prudente scored for MacArthur.Locust Valley 2, Oyster Bay 0: Austin Carbone scored off a feed from Miguel Martinez in the 34th minute to lead Locust Valley in Conference VIII. Martinez added a score in the second half to provide the final margin. Center Moriches 2, Southampton 1: Brian Alifano scored the winner off a header from Pietro Schiano with 15 seconds left in overtime to lift Center Moriches in Suffolk League VII. TJ Thompson started the play with a corner kick to Schiano. Harvey Houpe scored 15 minutes into the second half to give Center Moriches a 1-0 lead. Jose Luis Bonilla tied it with three minutes left in regulation for Southampton.

Southold 3, Smithtown Christian 2: Ben Glew set up Matt Hallock for the winner on a header with 49 seconds left to lift Southold in League VIII. Evan Miller scored twice for Southold, including the tying goal with 26 minutes remaining.Kings Park 3, Harborfields 0: Scott Weber scored two first-half goals for Kings Park in League V. Freshman Kevin Carpenter got his first varsity goal to finish the scoring. Peter Sicardi and Nick Viscomi each had three saves in the win.Miller Place 2, Sayville 1: Nick Parrella scored the winner with 3:48 left in the second half for Miller Place in League V. Matt Ebel scored a first-half goal on an assist from Jake Scavetta.GIRLS SOCCER

Patchogue-Medford 2, Brentwood 1: Junior Luci O'Mally scored her first career goal to tie the score at 1 with 21:33 remaining in the second half and Kendell Collins scored the winner off a header by Michelle Kawko with 6:07 left to lead Patchogue-Medford in League I.Ward Melville 2, Longwood 1: Jordan Porretto scored on a penalty kick in the 76th minute to lift Ward Melville in League I. Lizzy Rullan scored off a feed from Ally Tilley to give Ward Melville a 1-0 halftime lead. Allie Ramos had 11 saves for the Patriots.West Islip 3, Smithtown West 2: Nikki Pericairo blasted Taylor LaRose's header over the keeper's head 5:46 into the first overtime for West Islip in League III. West Islip trailed 2-0 before Kelsey Raschke scored the first of her two second-half goals with 15:18 left. Raschke tied it on a volley into the net off a cross from Marissa Segreto with 7:31 left to play.

West Babylon 1, Comsewogue 0: Christina Esposito scored the winner on an assist from Jessica Mazur in the 66th minute for West Babylon in League IV. Melissa Guglielmo made nine saves for her fourth shutout of the season. Kim Comstock made nine saves for Comsewogue.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOYS volleyball

Plainview JFK 3, East Meadow 0: Ben Strack had 15 kills for Plainview JFK in a 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 win in Conference I. Jordan Abramowicz added six kills, six aces and 10 digs.Half Hollow Hills 3, Commack 0: Michael Degrazia had 12 kills, Chris Kaimas had 16 kills and five blocks and Cody Lau 14 digs to lead Half Hollow Hills to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 win in League I.girls volleyball

Bellport 3, Comsewogue 0: Samantha Parente had 24 kills and 10 blocks and Hannah O'Neil had 13 service points and five aces to lead Bellport to a 25-11, 25-7, 25-9 win in League IV.Rocky Point 3, Shoreham-Wading River 1: Catie Swiderski had four aces, 15 kills and three blocks and Jessie Vessichio six kills and six digs for Rocky Point in a 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 League VI win.