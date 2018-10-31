William Chapeton, Kevin Azama each score twice as Greenport advances

For the second straight game this postseason, Greenport boys soccer controlled possession from kickoff until the final whistle.

Unlike its county final win, the Porters combined this ball control with strong finishing on Tuesday for a dominant performance.

William Chapeton and Kevin Azama both scored two goals to lead Greenport to a 5-1 win over Westchester-Solomon Schechter in a state regional semifinal at Diamond in the Pines in Coram. The Porters will play in a regional final against SS Seward (Orange County) on Friday at 4 p.m. in Middletown for the right to advance to the state tournament.

“We pressured them and tried to possess the ball as much as we could,” Chapeton said. “We try to focus on that. It’s something we’ve been working on for years.”

Chapeton opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he headed in a cross from Jason Cruz.

The Porters (12-6) continued to keep the ball away from their opponent and did not concede a single shot on goal in the first half.

Unlike its 1-0 county final win on Sunday, Greenport turned its pronounced possession advantage into a big edge on the scoreboard thanks to a second-half barrage. Chapeton scored again six minutes into the second half, before Azama scored two goals in between a David Pineda strike.

“We played our game and that was the best part,” coach Sean Charters said. “We strung passes together, we controlled the game and to score goals off of that, compared to when we played Southold, it was good to see.”

Ethan Sidelsky got Solomon Schechter (6-9) on the board with 1:37 left on the second and final shot Greenport conceded.

“We’ve been wishing for a chance like this since we started playing high school soccer,” Azama said. “It feels amazing.”