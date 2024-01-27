Newsday Athlete of the Week is East Islip cheerleader Kaylee Wilko

Kaylee Wilko had been a flyer for her first 10 years as a cheerleader. Ever since she was 5-years-old, she excelled at keeping her balance while hitting stunts and captivating the crowd with her energy.

Wilko believed this was where she shined the brightest, so when she returned from a knee injury for her junior season, she was shocked when East Islip coach Ariel Abesamis asked her to be a main base.

“I not going to lie, I was a little sad at first,” Wilko said. “But I didn’t shy away from it. I took it as a challenge, and now I have to say I love basing just as much if not even more than flying. It made my love for cheerleading grow even more. I've been more confident than I’ve ever been and it’s where I feel like I belong now.”

Wilko, who has been on East Islip’s varsity squad since she was in eighth grade, is now a senior who not only adds her advanced skills to the mat, but also brings out the best in her teammates.

“Kaylee has been a phenomenal athlete since day 1 and it comes through in not only her skills but her personality,” Abesamis said. “I’ve seen a big difference in the team this year where they have bonded stronger than ever, and she had a big part in that.”

In cheerleading, trust and discipline are key to a successful team and Wilko knows just how to cultivate that.

“I was never very vocal but as I got older, I realized how important it is,” Wilko said. “A lot of times I talk to the team separately and ask them how they feel and then I'll talk to coach and voice everyone’s needs. I also always try to make jokes that we can all laugh about together to ease the tension of practice. It makes a true team when you can truly be yourself around each other.”

East Islip has had continued success on the mat, finishing second at the Suffolk Game Day championship in October and now looking to finish at the top of competitive Class B.

“We lost 11 of out 18 members to graduation last year so I was unsure about how we would do this year,” Abesamis said. “Kaylee has brought a lot of motivation and self-discipline to this team and has helped us achieve our goals.”

Wilko, also a member of All-Star Cheerleading, practices for more than 20 hours each week. Despite her fierce dedication to her craft, she has maintained a 96.72 unweighted GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“It’s not easy but even with all of the stresses, I’ve never wanted it to change,” Wilko said. “I couldn’t imagine giving up cheer for a second. After I continue in college, I hope I can coach and give back to my community.”