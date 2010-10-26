Brennan helps Northport girls win Suffolk XC title

Brigid Brennan took third overall in 19:26 as the Northport girls team won its fifth straight title Tuesday at the Suffolk Division cross country championships at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Harborfields' duo of Kelsey Margey and Michelle Gaye took first and second.

GIRLS TENNIS

Oceanside 4, South Side 3: Paulina Tafler defeated Deana Davoudiasl in the clinching match in first singles, 6-0, 6-4, as Oceanside (13-3) captured the Nassau Conference II team championship. In second doubles, South Side's Liz Handsman and Suzanne Silecchia beat Leigh Cohen and Sydne Jocoby, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7).BOYS GOLF

Smithtown West 6, Smithtown East 3:Tom Burton shot 1-over-par 37 on the front nine at Smithtown Landing GC as Smithtown West (7-5 League III) won in a tiebreaker in the sixth match. Smithtown East is 10-2.

Stony Brook 81/2, Longwood 1/2:Tyler Abrahamsen shot 1-over 36 on the front nine at Stonebridge to lead Stony Brook (4-7) in League VI.boys volleyball

Half Hollow Hills 3, Eastport-South Manor 0: Mike Degrazia had 15 kills, Chris Kaimis 13 kills and Remy Janco 49 assists for Half Hollow Hills (10-0) in a 25-23, 26-24, 25-20 non-league win.girls volleyball

Southampton 3, Hampton Bays 2: Hannah Gross had 11 kills and seven aces for Southampton (5-8) in a 27-25, 25-8, 18-25, 22-25, 25-20 win in League VII. Johanna Poremba made 45 assists.