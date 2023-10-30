Amanda Sweeney's goal gives Eastport-South Manor the Suffolk Class B title

When Amanda Sweeney began playing field hockey at Eastport-South Manor in the eighth grade, she knew she’d be crowned champion before graduating.

She accomplished the feat in her fifth and final season as her goal led No. 2 Eastport-South Manor (15-3) to a 1-0 win over No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point (16-2) in the Suffolk Class B final at Newfield high school on Monday.

“We unfortunately lost in [the county championship] in eighth grade, but I didn’t really play,” Sweeney said. “But we’ve been working so hard, and I knew this team. Last year we said, ‘we’re getting to [the county championship] next year. We said it. We manifested it, and here we are and we won.”

Sweeney’s goal, her 19th and 29th point of the season, came late in the third quarter on the Sharks’ third and final corner opportunity. Emma McLean inserted the ball to Alexa Flood who found Sweeney on the right side for the score with 3:43 remaining in the quarter.

The Sharks recently added that set play, among multiple others, to the playbook for the playoffs to keep opponents guessing.

The trio of McLean, Sweeney and Flood, all senior captain midfielders, weren’t just instrumental in giving Eastport-South Manor the lead, but also preventing Bayport-Blue Point from getting on the board.

“I think our defenders are very offensive minded, and our forwards are very defensive minded,” Sweeney said. “With me, I’ve just always played like that. I was a left forward when I joined the team, and [for] indoor [field hockey], I was a defender.”

Bayport-Blue Point, who had just two corners through three quarters, had three straight opportunities at the end of the game. Sweeney was one of the few defenders in goal as the Sharks held on.

Ann Naughton, who is in her third year coaching at Eastport-South Manor, was able to continue the success that former coach Jenna Rickert started.

“I just love the game,” Naughton said. “I love being around. I love to coach. I love to have the young athletes on the team that love the game and are respectful and coachable. I told them that they are a coach’s dream. And ESM has been a great supportive district. So, as a retired person, I’m just in heaven. I really am.”

Eastport-South Manor will play the Nassau Class B champion in the Long Island championship at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Northport high school.