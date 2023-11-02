Katie Ogurick helps Massapequa field hockey take Nassau Class A championship

Katie Ogurick had her eyes set on another Massapequa title.

So, as Massapequa’s lead was cut to one in the third quarter, the junior forward scored the team’s third goal and assisted the fourth. “Well, [the goalies] work so hard to keep the ball out of the net,” Ogurick said on extending the lead. “And the defense does such a great job.”

Ogurick had one goal and one assist to lead No. 1 Massapequa (7-9) to a 4-1 win over No. 2 Port Washington (5-11) in the Nassau Class A field hockey championship at Berner Middle School on Wednesday.

Port Washington were the aggressors from the jump, earning two corners in the first eight minutes of the first quarter. Massapequa countered with back-to-back corners with less than four minutes remaining.

Sophia Bolognini, a sophomore midfielder, tapped in the first goal on the second corner to put Massapequa up 1-0 with 2:50 left in the first quarter. Brooke Donnellan, a freshman defender, put her team up 2-0 two minutes later.

“[Bolognini and Donnellan] have been excellent,” coach Morgan Ortega said. “They have totally bought into what we’re doing here. They play a lot individually outside of the program but have really bought into the team aspects here, and they’ve done a lot for us.”

The 2-0 lead held through halftime until Port Washington senior Olivia Sciortino scored a penalty stroke with 10:45 left in the third quarter. A minute later, Ogurick gave her defense their two-goal lead back.

And with just three minutes left in the third, Ogurick found senior Bella Gorgone on the breakaway to put Massapequa up 4-1.

Massapequa will play Northport in the Long Island Class A championship at noon on Sunday at Northport High School.