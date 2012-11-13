Trombetta sisters power Sachem East to another A crown

Maybe the most troubling thing for any Class A field hockey team in New York is this: The Trombetta sisters aren't leaving yet, and they're only getting better.

Cara, a freshman, and Katie, a junior, each scored in the first half as top-seeded Sachem East beat No. 3 Bay Shore, 3-0, to capture its second straight Suffolk championship Monday at Sachem North. And throw Katie Shanahan into that mix. The emerging sophomore added a second-half goal for the Flaming Arrows (19-0), a day after scoring both goals in a 2-0 semifinal win over Ward Melville.

Sachem East, the defending state champs, will face Massapequa in the Long Island final Tuesday at Adelphi. "We've been to the top, so our motivation is to do it all again," said Katie Trombetta, who leads LI with 35 points. Cara is fifth with 24.

Cara Trombetta put Sachem East on the board 3:53 in, collecting a rebound and rifling a shot from 8 yards right of the goal.

Jordan Miller had four saves. Courtney Alberto had eight saves for Bay Shore (16-3). "When you're on a great team with great players, good things happen," Shanahan said.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sachem East won its first county title last year, but this now could be the early stage of a dynasty. "Definitely," Miller said. "We've got that Arrow swag."