Emma Heaney had a big hand in etching the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK flag football team's name into New York state history.

In Sunday's 19-7 victory over Scarsdale in the inaugural Division I state championship game, the junior wide receiver made her biggest catches on defense. Heaney had three of POB JFK's five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

For her performance, and helping the Hawks secure a second straight unbeaten season — they've won 38 games in a row — Heaney is Newsday's Athlete of the Week.

Heaney had 31 catches for 450 yards and five touchdowns this season to go with 76 flag pulls on defense. With her all-around stellar play, you might think Heaney has been playing football her entire life. In reality, getting her on the field took some convincing.

“The coaches are actually my basketball coaches as well,” Heaney said. “That’s my main sport. They wanted me to play [flag] my sophomore year, and I was between doing that or track, so I decided to try something new.”

Heaney, who plays soccer in addition to basketball and flag football, said the sports she plays complement each other, and with the help of her coaches, she has been able to excel in all three.

Heaney was a Newsday All-Long Island second team selection in basketball this season, averaging 21.2 points, 12 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and three steals a game. Back in the fall, she helped lead her soccer team to the Class AAA semifinals, ranking second on the team in points with seven goals and two assists.

"The way they coach works so well for me and even the other girls that play both basketball and flag,” Heaney said. “We had a pretty successful basketball season so by the time we got to flag, the coaches already knew what motivates us and how to help us through whatever we need.”

Alec Abramowitz, who is in his third season as the flag football coach, said Heaney’s dedication and work ethic pushes her teammates to be better.

“She had a lot going on this season,” Abramowitz said. “She’s also an awesome basketball player so she was in and out of flag, but every time she was with us at flag football, she put in 100% effort, which was amazing to see.”

Heaney’s teammate and best friend, junior Alex Forman, is another standout three-sport athlete. Competing together since elementary school, Forman said the anticipation of senior year is especially exciting. She said she is most looking forward to senior nights, prom and continuing to succeed alongside her best friend.

Forman said Heaney stands out not only because of her athleticism, but also because of her personality.

“Emma is friends with everyone on the team and I think that’s what makes her so special,” Forman said. “She has really personal connections with not only our other teammates, but also our coaches. It makes the team really close.”

Heading into her final year as a Hawk, Heaney anticipates continuing her school’s tradition of success. With incoming collegiate basketball offers and conference and state titles on her shoulders, Heaney said she wants to continue having fun and building her legacy.

“I'm just so excited to continue winning,” Heaney said. “I’m excited to continue building these teams and our reputation and just having more success through every program.”