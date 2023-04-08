Victorious Pat-Med: Trust is a must

When Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo lets the ball fly, she has the utmost confidence in her teammates to catch the pass.

Sometimes, she can’t even look and just throws the ball where her receivers should be. And it works.

“I just kind of rely on them to run their routes,” Bulson-Cuozzo said. “I just throw it where I know they’re going. I try to look, but sometimes it’s kind of just throw it and know that they’re there. You just have to trust them.”

Bulson-Cuozzo completed 18 of 29 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in Patchogue-Medford’s 33-6 win over Sachem North in Suffolk II flag football Saturday morning at Sachem North High School. She ran for 38 yards on five carries.

The junior quarterback struck early for Patchogue-Medford (1-0-1) with a 43-yard touchdown pass to junior Madison Brown, and she converted a one-point pass to junior Isabelle DeNeve to top off the drive.

Bulson-Cuozzo’s aforementioned trust was on display late in the first half when she launched a pass to junior Diamond Pertillar, who leaped to make the 19-yard touchdown catch over two Sachem North (0-2) defenders.

“With her, I know she’ll catch it,” Bulson-Cuozzo said. “I know she’ll get there, so I just let it go. And she’s there to catch it every time.”

Pertillar finished with six catches for 62 yards and added two interceptions on defense. DeNeve also had an interception and added six flag pulls.

“Our defense is very tough,” head coach Brad Weinman said. “They’re tough to score on. We’ve got a lot of phenomenal athletes out there at every position. For anybody to think they’re going to score on us, it’s going to be awfully tough throughout the course of the year.”

As the defense shined, so did the offense. Weinman said between Bulson-Cuozzo, sophomore quarterback Hannah Nuzzo and the receiving corps, the offense can score on “just about anybody.”

“We’re just a threat at every position,” Weinman said.

Nuzzo concluded the Raiders’ scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run with 12:52 left in the second half to go up 33-0.

