Newsday's top 25 girls flag football players on Long Island for spring 2023

Reigning MVP Sofia LaSpina returns to defend the Long Island flag football title for the Bellmore-Merrick District team.

LaSpina led a 30-20 comeback against the Whitman girls flag team at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey last spring.

The girls flag football teams on Long Island have more than doubled this spring, with 18 teams playing in Nassau and 21 competing in Suffolk.

“The sport is really growing,” said Arnie Epstein, the director of athletics for Long Beach schools. “We’re seeing a ton of interest.”

Here’s a look at the top 25 flag football players in an emerging sport across the state:

(Players listed in alphabetic order)

Jenna Biondo, North Babylon, QB, So. — She’ll be the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in their second season.

Jocelyn Bravo, Long Beach, WR/DB, Jr. — She had a rushing touchdown and three receiving scores for the Mariners in 2022.

NeNe Brown, Longwood, WR/DB, Sr. — She had nine interceptions and retuned six of them for touchdowns. She also had 25 receptions for 412 yards and four TDs.

Madison Caputo, Connetquot, RB/DE, So. — She’s lightning fast and will rush from the edge on defense in Connetquot's first season.

Ashley Cassano, Plainview Old Bethpage District, WR /FS, Sr. — She scored six touchdowns and grabbed 31 flags in 2022.

Dominique DiOrio, Massapequa, WR, Sr. — The 5-10 wide receiver scored 15 touchdowns in the spring of 2022 and was selected to Newsday’s All-Long Island team.

Lara Glasser, Plainview Old Bethpage District, WR/DB, So. — One of Long Island’s top receivers in 2022 with 30 catches for 600 yards and seven scores. She also had nine interceptions and was an Newsday All-LI selection.

Gianna Gelada, Sachem North, WR/DB, Sr. — She has the speed to have a big season at wide receiver and limit opposing offenses in the defensive secondary.

Iris Hoffman, Whitman, WR/FS, Jr. — She caught 13 passes for 545 yards and six touchdowns in a championship season. .

Allie Howell, Sachem East, M/TE/RB, Sr. — She had 150 yards rushing, 75 yards receiving and totaled six touchdowns for Sachem.

Delaney Israel, Longwood, QB/DB, So. — She threw for 552 yards and eight scores as a freshman. She also rushed for 357 yards and four touchdowns.

Sofia LaSpina, Bellmore-Merrick District, Mepham, QB/DB, Sr. — She passed for 2,565 yards and 41 TDs, and was Long Island’s best two-way player, adding 47 flag pulls from the DB position.

Kaitlyn Lawrence, Ward Melville, QB/FS, Jr. — She led the Patriots to the playoffs where they lost to Suffolk champion Whitman.

Lluvy Lewis, Valley Stream District, WR/DL, Sr. — One of the top athletes in the district. She will play a big role in helping pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Brianna Linss, Sayville, RB/LB, Sr. — One of the many athletic two-way players on a 48-player roster for the Golden Flashes.

Taylor Mileti, Hauppauge, QB/FS, Fr. — Outstanding athlete, who will start at quarterback in the Eagles' first season.

Kaelynn O’Brien, Lynbrook, QB, Sr. — She threw for 13 touchdowns in 2022, and led the Owls to the Nassau championship game.

Sophie Orlich, Bellmore-Merrick District, C/LB, Sr. — She had one receiving touchdown in 2022, but her biggest contributions came on defense where she had 51 flag pulls.

Emma Parente, Sachem East, RB, Sr. — The elusive runner scored 15 touchdowns as a junior and was selected to Newsday's All-LI team.

Victoria Pfeffer, Bethpage, QB/WR/OLB, Sr. — Her versatility will be the key to the Golden Eagles success. She’ll start the season at quarterback.

Maddie Ryan od Bellmore-Merrick District, left, and Tyla Vuotto of Lynbrook.

Maddie Ryan, Bellmore-District, Calhoun, DE/LB, Sr. — She was a dominant edge rusher, securing 32 flags for a loss in 2022. She earned Newsday All-LI honors for her defensive performance.

Ava Seifert, Whitman, QB, Sr. — She steps in as the starting quarterback for Suffolk’s defending champions. She completed 17 of 25 passes for 222 yards and three scores in a backup role in 2022.

Natalyah Smith, Amityville, RB/SS, Sr. — She scored eight touchdowns in 2022.

Lexie Thompson, MacArthur, QB/WR/DB, Sr. — She’s athletic enough to move around in various positions for the Generals. She will start the season at quarterback.

Tyla Vuotto, Lynbrook, RB/DB/PR, Sr. — She returned three punts for scores and had two interceptions returned for TDs as a Newsday All-LI selection. She totaled 13 TDs on offense.