At Bellport, they're playing Coach Cipp's song

The old-school football coach doesn't know Eminem from M&Ms. But before every Bellport home football game, you can't beat the rap when Joe Cipp and his Clippers race onto the field.

"The dream started out . . . 1976 You think he ever thought it would come to this Bellport, Bellport, each and every year Between those lines got opponents in fear"

It is known, simply, as "The Bellport Football Song." But it's pure modern-day rap, professionally recorded and sung with style and sass by Bellport grad Jason McGowan, who recorded it in the digital studio of his basement.

"Pretty nice lyrics. A rap song you can listen to and enjoy," said Joe Cipp, who has 206 career victories and is closing in on the Suffolk County record of 209 held by Tom Cassese of Comsewogue.

McGowan didn't play football at Bellport, but watched his brother Jimmy, an All-Long Island quarterback there, and has always been an ardent Clippers gridiron fan. An avid music buff, McGowan also wrote a rap song for the Bay Shore softball team, coached by his legendary father, Jim.

McGowan first played the song for his friend Jeff Cipp, Joe's son and assistant coach, who liked it but wasn't sure what his Dad would say. McGowan met Joe Cipp in the parking lot of a Bellport restaurant the night of an athletic awards dinner in the spring of 2006. "I know you don't like rap much, but listen to this," McGowan said, then popped the CD into his truck's stereo system, turned up the volume and held his breath.

"He loved it!" McGowan recalled with glee. "He hugged me right there and said it would be the team's song."

As a nod to the team being bigger than any individual, McGowan doesn't use any names in the song. "I asked him for the words one time. If you read them, it's a history of our program," Cipp said with pride.

"When you talk about the best was it 1982

Or 1989 and the way that they flew

Or was it 1992, first championship

Or 1995 and the way that they hit

Or maybe 1997, it's tough to say

2001 some called them great

All these teams together going stride for stride

You can't forget about (who!) 2005" When Cipp gets that career victory record, most likely next season, perhaps McGowan will amend the lyrics and add one name. Here's a suggestion from an un-hip sports scribe, a Beach Boy at heart:

"The No. 1 coach that's Joe Cipp

You think he ever thought it would be such a trip." That's a wrap, folks.

- BOB HERZOG