Bayport-Blue Point continues to be a championship football town

Bayport-Blue Point football coach Mike Zafonte recognizes it was just a game, but he called the Phantoms’ loss in the 2021 Suffolk Division IV championship game one of the more devastating things to ever happen to him.

The Phantoms led 23-19 and were just 71 seconds away from their first county title since 1991, but a Shoreham-Wading River 71-yard touchdown pass from Liam Leonard to Dylan Zahn crushed their dreams.

“We had beat them earlier in the year, and to lose in that fashion was like you just fell right off the mountain,” Zafonte said. “And then I would wake up days after that thinking it was still a nightmare.”

Fast forward more than two years later, and Bayport-Blue Point has not lost since. The Phantoms (11-0) defeated Shoreham-Wading River, 49-14, on Saturday — 729 days removed from their most recent loss to the Wildcats — to claim their second straight Suffolk Division IV title with their 22nd straight victory.

“[The 2021 loss] was devastating … but we weren't going to stop,” Zafonte said. “And we didn't, basically.”

During its current 22-game winning streak, Bayport-Blue Point has beaten opponents by an average of 29 points per game. Only one game was decided by fewer than 10 points.

Zafonte has been with the program since 1999, starting as a volunteer running backs coach and becoming the varsity head coach in 2016. The Phantoms’ dominance is more than just an arm’s length away from previous results.

“I'm not gonna lie, I thought I had the answers in 2016-17,” Zafonte said, “... And quickly realized that I didn't.”

The Phantoms went just 2-6 in Zafonte’s first year leading the program. Excluding himself, Zafonte said the 2016 coaching staff "probably had single-digit years" of combined experience. Seven years later, his staff’s combined experience is over 100 years.

Zafonte also credited the drastic change in results to the team’s mentality.

In 2016, there were certain games the Phantoms knew they were going to lose before they stepped on the field. Now, the buy-in from the players has changed to where they believe they will win every game.

Bayport-Blue Point athletic director Tim Mullins, in his 20th year, attributes the program’s continued winning to Bayport’s youth program, multi-sport athletes carrying over a winning philosophy from other sports and coaching.

“[Zafonte’s] just been a tremendous asset to the program and not so much just with X's and O's, but just providing these kids with a foundation for the future and affording them the necessary tools to be successful not just on the football field, but in life,” Mullins said. “The rapport he establishes with his student-athletes, the genuine interest he takes in each and every one of them. I think the kids just bought in to his philosophy, and his passion and his energy were just contagious for these student-athletes.”

One of the players that has been crucial to the Phantoms’ accomplishments is senior running back/defensive back Dan Aiello. Aiello has 125 carries for 1,538 yards and 23 touchdowns in 10 games this season — but his contributions go far beyond the gridiron.

“He is up there with one of the most talented athletes in Suffolk County, if you ask me, that's my humble opinion,” Zafonte said. “He's a player and honestly all that aside, probably the most important thing, the most special thing about him is he is just a humble, grateful, respectful, polite human being.”

Aiello knows his success would not be possible without his starting offensive line of Liam Richman, Sam DeVore, Jeremiah Lee, Dylan Spano, Ryan Bachmore and tight end Patrick Ahern. Workouts and bus rides are split into groups, and Aiello always sticks with his offensive line.

“The commitment we put in, the amount of times we practice a week, the hours we do, our 8 p.m. practices,” Aiello said. “True dedication and just the heart of this team is really what makes us more of a team, more of a family.”

Zafonte watches the tape from the 2021 championship game from “time to time,” including last week leading up to the county title game. His Phantoms will look to earn their second straight LI crown on Saturday at 4:30 at Stony Brook University, when they take on Nassau Conference IV champion Seaford.

“It takes a village to even potentially do what we've done,” Zafonte said, “and even then, you need a little bit of luck.”