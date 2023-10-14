Dan Aiello's 4 touchdowns lead Bayport-Blue Point to homecoming win over Miller Place

Dan Aiello is no stranger to making big plays for the Bayport-Blue Point football team, but his first score Saturday afternoon against Miller Place might have made his loudest statement yet.

After the Phantoms forced a Miller Place three-and-out on the opening drive, Aiello positioned himself at the 35-yard line, waiting to receive the punt for Bayport-Blue Point’s first possession. Aiello caught the ball and used his blazing speed to weave through the Panthers coverage, break three tackles and follow blocks up the sideline, returning the ball 53 yards to the end zone to jump-start Bayport-Blue Point’s 42-0 homecoming win over Miller Place.

“I was able to read the field and quickly find the holes," Aiello said, "and the blocking helped me go all the way. It was awesome to open our first possession like that. We’re on a mission to start strong every week.”

Mission accomplished.

Aiello compiled 171 yards on 13 carries and had three touchdown runs of 69, 15, and 12 yards to help keep BBP (6-0) undefeated in Suffolk IV. The senior wide receiver/safety also made eight tackles. Miller Place fell to 2-4.

“We know we have something special with him,” Phantoms coach Michael Zafonte said. “We can put him anywhere on the field and have full confidence in his ability to lead the way.”

Bayport-Blue Point forced two more three-and-outs on Miller Place’s next two possessions. When the Panthers were forced to punt for the third time, Aidan Granville blocked the kick to set up a first down on Miller Place’s 16-yard line. Senior quarterback Maclin Keyser immediately capitalized on the turnover with a 16-yard keeper. He ran in a second score of 11 yards on the Phantoms’ next possession and Brendan Waters added the extra-point kick to give BBP a 28-0 halftime lead.

Keyser, who finished with 85 yards on eight carries, and junior Brendan Mattimore took turns at quarterback as BBP flaunted an impressive run-heavy offense compared to the aerial strategy used by the reigning Long Island Class IV champions last season.

“We’re such a different team this year. I think we’re starting to find our identity,” Zafonte said. “We’re really gritty and tough. We’ve dealt with a lot of injuries, but there’s a lot of unselfish football which is where we left off last year.”

Added Aiello: “Every week we’re out to prove that we’re just as dominant this year.”