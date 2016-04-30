Blue Chip Prospects football combine moved to Ronkonkoma

Sunday’s Blue Chip Prospects football combine is being moved indoors.

According to event coordinator Hans Wiederkehr of the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association, the event is moving from Sachem North High School to the Long Island Indoor Sports Arena on 101 Union Avenue, in Ronkonkoma.

Sessions are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. “We felt it was in the best interest of the all the athletes to move the combine indoors because of the expected terrible weather,” Wiederkehr said.