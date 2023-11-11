JoJo Spano, Carey defense lead way to Nassau II final

JoJo Spano knows Carey's defense is defined by resilience.

On Saturday against Manhasset, the senior linebacker and co-captain proved just how much fight the Seahawks have.

Spano had 12 tackles, two for loss, a half-sack and a gigantic third-quarter interception to lead the No. 2 Seahawks over No. 3 Manhasset, 14-6, in a Nassau Conference II football semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“We’re not gonna give up, no matter the circumstances,” Spano said. “[The] boys up front getting that push, linebackers and then the cornerbacks, lockdown most of the game.”

Carey (9-1) held Manhasset to a season-low six points. The Seahawks will face No. 1 Garden City in the Nassau II final next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Hofstra.

“We played great defense today,” Carey coach Mike Stanley said. “Holding that team off the scoreboard until the end there was just an outstanding job by our guys. They were gutsy, they were tough.”

Carey has beaten Manhasset (7-3) four straight times, including a 28-14 regular-season win on Oct. 28 and last season’s 26-18 win in a Nassau III quarterfinal.

“It’s kind of become a little bit of a rivalry over the last few years,” Stanley said. “We played them twice last year, we played them twice this year. They’re well-coached, they’re tremendously athletic and they’re tough. So it took almost every bit of those 48 minutes, but we were able to get it done.”

Quarterback Christian Boswell’s 10-yard touchdown run put Carey on the board first with 57 seconds left in the first quarter. Carey led 6-0 after the missed extra point.

The two teams combined for two lost fumbles and two turnovers on downs on five scoreless drives to end the half.

Manhasset’s Jack Mulholland returned an interception to the Carey 9 to start the third quarter. But after a penalty and a sack by Jack Tierney backed up Manhasset to the Carey 27, Spano came through with the interception and the return to the Carey 49.

“I see it in the air, ‘Don’t mess it up, don’t mess it up, don’t mess it up,’ ” Spano said. “I picked it off and I just started running.”

Carey scored four plays later on running back Will Tolliver’s 24-yard touchdown run. Boswell’s two-point conversion pass to Michael Verderosa put Carey up 14-0 with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

Tolliver had 20 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown.

“[Tolliver] never disappoints,” Stanley said. “He’s just an outstanding football player. I’m thrilled for him.”

Mulholland’s 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left put Manhasset on the board, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Carey.

The Seahawks are looking for their first county title since 2014.

“We’re gonna enjoy this one," Stanley said, "and then we’ll get to work tonight.”