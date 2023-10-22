SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Catholic football roundup

St Dominic's Jayden Marshall runs against Cardinal Spellman on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

St Dominic's Jayden Marshall runs against Cardinal Spellman on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Credit: Neil Miller

Branden Raines had 10 tackles, including six for a loss, and four sacks to lead visiting St. John the Baptist to a 25-12 win over Xaverian in the CHSFL Friday night. Andrew Simmons ran for 83 yards and one touchdown on seven carries and Brayden Mangan caught a 45-yard touchdown pass. DJ Lisbon had three receptions for 56 yards and caught a two-point conversion. Lance Maiberg kicked a 30-yard field goal and converted both of his PATs. St. John the Baptist is 4-3.

SATURDAY’S GAME

St. Dominic 27, Cardinal Spellman 6: Jon Bartolomei ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, threw for a score and had a fumble return TD for host St. Dominic (2-3). Dan Higgins caught a TD pass and ran for two.

More on this topic
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME