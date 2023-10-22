Catholic football roundup

Branden Raines had 10 tackles, including six for a loss, and four sacks to lead visiting St. John the Baptist to a 25-12 win over Xaverian in the CHSFL Friday night. Andrew Simmons ran for 83 yards and one touchdown on seven carries and Brayden Mangan caught a 45-yard touchdown pass. DJ Lisbon had three receptions for 56 yards and caught a two-point conversion. Lance Maiberg kicked a 30-yard field goal and converted both of his PATs. St. John the Baptist is 4-3.

SATURDAY’S GAME

St. Dominic 27, Cardinal Spellman 6: Jon Bartolomei ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, threw for a score and had a fumble return TD for host St. Dominic (2-3). Dan Higgins caught a TD pass and ran for two.