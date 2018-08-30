CHSFL, Independent team-by-team football preview

CHAMINADE FLYERS

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Kevin Dolan, 3rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Thomas Rogan, QB, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Conor McCormick, WR, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Phil Arnold, LB, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Richard Martin, OL, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Anthony Pecorella, K/P/QB, 6-3, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE FLYERS

Averaged 25 points per game last season. Team speed and experience could make them a force in CHSAA Triple-A.

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

2017 record: 1-7

KEY PLAYERS

John Stroughn, DE/G, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Mi-Andre Hughes, OT/DT, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Jalen Rivers, RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; James Russo, G/LB, 5-11, 220, Sr.; Brian Holder, LB/TE, 6-1, 210, Jr.

ABOUT THE TITANS

The offensive line will be a strength with Stroughn, a three-year starter, leading the way.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

2017 record: 11-0

Coach: Kevin Hanifan, 23rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Sluka, QB, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Dan Wilson, LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Jordan DeLucia, RB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Frank Roder, RB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Thomas Cipolla, OL, 6-3, 235, Sr.

ABOUT THE FIREBIRDS

Undefeated winner of the Double-A title. Wilson. with 71 tackles, eight sacks, seven pass deflections, was named the AA defensive player of the year.

ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS

2017 record: 9-2

Coach: Rich Reichert, 32nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Greg Campisi, QB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Makhai Murphy, WR/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Kyle Angus, WR, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Anthony DePaul, DL, 6-1, 250 Sr.; Nick Espada, DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

ABOUT THE FRIARS

St. Anthony’s won the regular-season CHSFL AAA division title in 2017, but fell in the championship game to Archbishop Stepinac. Campisi is back for his third season as varsity quarterback. He threw for 1,840 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 592 yards and 10 TDs in his junior year.

ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS

2017 record: 2-8

Coach: Robert Ploth, 4th season

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Rooney, QB/CB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Charles Blyman, RT/DT, 6-4, 280, Sr.; Will Ford, RB/WR/DB, 6-2, 170, Jr.; Jack Doherty, RG/DL, 6-1, 255, Sr.; Alfonso Iacono, CB/WR, 5-10, 150, Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYHAWKS

St. Dominic will run a more pass-friendly offense this season. Rooney threw for 709 yards, and totaled seven touchdowns in 2017. The team returns three starters from its offensive line.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Ralph Carusillo, 5th season

KEY PLAYERS

Nicholas DelCore, WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Tim Gasparik, LB/TE, 6-4, 180, Sr.; David Amelemah, DB/RB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Jack Standwill, OL/DL, 6-4, 230, Sr.; Matthew Stroble, OL/DL, 5-9, 225, Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

St. John the Baptist won three of its last four games last season before falling to Fordham Prep in the quarterfinals. They will run a Wing-T offense, and a 4-3 defense.

INDEPENDENT

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS

2017 record: 1-6

Coach: Chris Reno, 18th season

KEY PLAYERS

Thomas Seger, QB/S, 6-3, 215, Sr.; John Arnold, RB/S, 5-10, 190, Jr.; Adam Campbell, LB, 5-11, 265, Jr.; Derrek Thelusca, WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Aidan Halloran, TE/S, 5-9, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE CRUSADERS

. As part of a new scheme, they will run a 3-3 defense, and a spread offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

GREG CAMPISI, St. Anthony’s – The quarterback threw for 1,840 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 592 yards and 10 scores last fall.

NICHOLAS DELCORE, St. John the Baptist – He will play wide receiver after rushing for 500 yards and six TDs as a quarterback in 2017.

TIM GASPARIK, St. John the Baptist – Gasparik led the Cougars with 77 tackles, including five tackles for a loss.

MAKHAI MURPHY, St. Anthony’s – The defensive back had four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns in 2017.

ANTHONY PECORELLA, Chaminade – The kicker/punter averaged 43.3 yards per punt last season and converted 9 of 11 field goal attempts. The senior’s longest field goal was 52 yards, and his longest punt was 72.

THOMAS ROGAN, Chaminade – The senior threw for 1,364 yards and 10 TDs, and averaged 9.5 yards per carry in 2017.

JACK ROONEY, St. Dominic – Rooney passed for 709 yards and four TDs, and ran for 342 yards and three TDs last year.

MATT SLUKA, Kellenberg – The QB was named the offensive player of the year in the CHSFL AA division. He ran for 1,610 yards and 24 TDs, and passed for 984 yards and 10 TDs.

JOHN STROUGHN, Holy Trinity – The 6-foot-1, 245-pound lineman will be a force for the Titans on both sides of the ball. He had 63 tackles, including six for a loss in his junior season.

DAN WILSON, Kellenberg – The linebacker was named the 2017 CHSFL AA defensive player of the year. He had 71 tackles, eight sacks and seven pass deflections.