CHSFL, private school football roundup

Gary Merrill was 21 of 25 for 314 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 141 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries to lead St. Anthony’s to a 42-34 victory over St. Joseph's Regional on Friday.

Korey Duff Jr. had eight receptions for 127 yards and one score which sealed the win for St. Anthony’s (2-1). Braden Mehm had three catches for 73 yards and two TDs, and Alex Menghi had five catches for 65 yards and a TD.

Long Island Lutheran 41, Hamden Hall 22: Jeremy Alexandre threw three TD passes and rushed for another to lead Lutheran over Hamden Hall in non-league on Friday. Anthony Valdez rushed for two TDs and caught one for 15 yards for Lutheran (3-0). Rodney Mills had seven tackles and 1 1/2 sacks, and Christian Mahoney had seven tackles. Kaiere Griffin had one interception to end the game.

Hackley 6, St. Dominic 0: Jon Bartolomei made eight tackles to lead St. Dominic (1-1) in non-league against Hackley on Friday.

Paramus Catholic 40, Chaminade 19: Tyler Granito threw 16 of 30 passes for 159 yards and three scores for Chaminade in non-league on Saturday. Michael Dietrich and Peter Braz each had four catches and one TD for Chaminade (0-2). Jack Tully rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries. Dean Schmitt had five tackles, three for a loss