CHSFL & Independent football roundup

Holy Trinity 47, St. Francis Prep 18: Umari Taylor’s 28-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter gave Holy Trinity (3-0) a 34-10 lead. Taylor rushed 18 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Taylor made eight tackles and intercepted a pass. Will Corchado ran six times for 121 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Christ the King 14, St. Anthony’s 12: Delva Gershom threw for 96 yards with 12 completions for St. Anthony’s as it fell to 1-2. Tyler LoCicero had two field goals. Dion Williams had 96 yards on 14 carries.

Iona Prep 31, St. John the Baptist 10: Sean Cavanagh had the game’s first score on a 10-yard run that started his 100-yard rushing performance for St. John the Baptist (0-3) in a losing effort. William Shaw made a 33-yard field goal.

Long Island Lutheran 14, Port Washington 12: Brendon Allen caught touchdowns of 70 and 40 yards from Joshua Fogg to lead Long Island Lutheran (1-3).