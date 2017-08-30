CHSFL team-by-team overview
Class AAA
St. Anthony’s Friars
2016 record: 6-3
Coach: Rich Reichert, 31st year
KEY PLAYERS:
Sean Bryan
RB, 5-8, 180, Sr.
Greg Campisi
QB, 5-11, 175, Jr.
Julian Chung
RB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Nick Greer
DT/OT, 6-2, 260, Sr.
Heron Maurisson-O’Neal
WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Chaminade Flyers
2016 record: 4-5
Coach: Kevin Dolan
KEY PLAYERS:
Colin Hanley
SS, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Chris Nicholas
WR, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Rob Scala
OL, 6-0, 250, Sr.
Jack Shelley
ILB, 6-2, 215, Sr.
Liam Siegler
DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.
St. Dominic Bayhawks
2016 record: 2-6
Coach: Robert Ploth, second year
KEY PLAYERS:
Jack Doherty
OL/DL, 5-11, 220, Jr.
Brian Ford
CB, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Ahmir Lyles
DT/OL, 5-11, 235, Sr.
Mike Poncet
CB/SE, 5-6, 162, Sr.
Tommy Rooney
RB, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Class AA
Holy Trinity Titans
2016 record: 9-2
Coach: Tony Mascia, 27th year
KEY PLAYERS:
Tommy Fleming
G/NG, 6-2, 285, Sr.
Gabe Gelves
RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Shane Lescoe
RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Shawn Moore
WR/CB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
John Stroughn
G/DE, 6-1, 235, Jr.
Class A
St. John the Baptist Cougars
2016 record: 4-6
Coach: Ralph Carusillo, 15th year
KEY PLAYERS:
Thomas Force
TE/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Nigel Jarvis
RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Michael Palermo
RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Daniel Parker
RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Jack Standwill
OL/DL, 6-2, 220, Jr.
Kellenberg Firebirds
2016 record: 1-8
Coach: Kevin Hanifan, 22nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Brendan Whitehead
DE/OL, 6-0, 225, Sr.
Brendan Higgins
OL, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Pat Harinski
C, 5-11, 245, Sr.
Jimmy Musso
RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Aidan Fitzgerald
WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.