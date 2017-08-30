SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

CHSFL team-by-team overview

Julian Chung #11, St. Anthony's wide receiver, catches a pass...

Julian Chung #11, St. Anthony's wide receiver, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NYCHSFL Class AAA semifinals against Cardinal Hayes (Bronx) at St. Anthony's High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Credit: James Escher

By Mike Ruizmichael.ruiz@newsday.com

Class AAA

St. Anthony’s Friars

2016 record: 6-3

Coach: Rich Reichert, 31st year

KEY PLAYERS:

Sean Bryan

RB, 5-8, 180, Sr.

Greg Campisi

QB, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Julian Chung

RB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Nick Greer

DT/OT, 6-2, 260, Sr.

Heron Maurisson-O’Neal

WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Chaminade Flyers

2016 record: 4-5

Coach: Kevin Dolan

KEY PLAYERS:

Colin Hanley

SS, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Chris Nicholas

WR, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Rob Scala

OL, 6-0, 250, Sr.

Jack Shelley

ILB, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Liam Siegler

DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.

St. Dominic Bayhawks

2016 record: 2-6

Coach: Robert Ploth, second year

KEY PLAYERS:

Jack Doherty

OL/DL, 5-11, 220, Jr.

Brian Ford

CB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Ahmir Lyles

DT/OL, 5-11, 235, Sr.

Mike Poncet

CB/SE, 5-6, 162, Sr.

Tommy Rooney

RB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

Class AA

Holy Trinity Titans

2016 record: 9-2

Coach: Tony Mascia, 27th year

KEY PLAYERS:

Tommy Fleming

G/NG, 6-2, 285, Sr.

Gabe Gelves

RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.

Shane Lescoe

RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Shawn Moore

WR/CB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

John Stroughn

G/DE, 6-1, 235, Jr.

Class A

St. John the Baptist Cougars

2016 record: 4-6

Coach: Ralph Carusillo, 15th year

KEY PLAYERS:

Thomas Force

TE/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Nigel Jarvis

RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Michael Palermo

RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Daniel Parker

RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Jack Standwill

OL/DL, 6-2, 220, Jr.

Kellenberg Firebirds

2016 record: 1-8

Coach: Kevin Hanifan, 22nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Brendan Whitehead

DE/OL, 6-0, 225, Sr.

Brendan Higgins

OL, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Pat Harinski

C, 5-11, 245, Sr.

Jimmy Musso

RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Aidan Fitzgerald

WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

