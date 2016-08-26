Clarke may pass on running so much this season

Clarke’s Corey Rosenbloom has always been a threat to run, even if his position on the depth chart last season was quarterback. This year he’ll be at running back, but the position change is really just a formality.

“Most of my plays last year were running the ball, so it won’t be too much different,” Rosenbloom said. “Just seeing the holes early I guess will be the most different for me.”

Clarke (7-3) ran the ball almost exclusively last year in Nassau Conference IV. Rosenbloom played a big part in that along with Aaron Dawson, who graduated after finishing fifth on Long Island in rushing yards. Rosenbloom averaged 9.8 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns. Now at his new position, he’ll be able to do what he’s best at, while opening up other parts of the offense.

“I think we’re going to have more of a balanced offense,” coach John Boyle said. “When you have a back like we had last year, you give him the ball and that’s what we did.”

Sophomore Sean Russell will take over at quarterback. He could create more passing opportunities for the Rams, and tight end Besnik Dalipi liked what he’s seen from him through the first couple weeks of practice.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’ve been working well together,” Dalipi said. “We have a lot of chemistry together, so I think it’s going to be a good thing.”

Though Russell is a sign of a developing young core that will need to build experience, none of the seniors saw younger players coming in as a negative.

“I’d say the strength of the team is we have a pretty good and young offense,” Rosenbloom said. “A lot of young talent on the team and they’re going to keep developing and rising.”

Clarke reached the conference semifinal, falling to Seaford. Coming in as the No. 4 seed, the team is not only a threat to return to the playoffs, but also could challenge for a title.

“We know we have the experience and we can go that far,” lineman Mike Piscetelli said. “We just need to work a little bit harder to get further and past Seaford. I think we can do it though.”