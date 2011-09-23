Crossans lead Sachem North to 3-0 start

Dalton Crossan took charge, even before the deciding play began. On fourth-and-6 from the West Islip 21-yard line, with Sachem North clinging to a five-point lead and 1:45 remaining in Friday night's Suffolk I game, the senior tailback verbalized his intentions.

"I grabbed my linemen and I told them, 'If you do your job, I'll do mine. I guarantee I'll score,' " Crossan said. "We called a counter. It was working all night. They blocked, I made a move on the corner and I got to the end zone."

That 21-yard touchdown, his third of the game and 11th of the season, ensured host Sachem North of a 25-14 victory over stubborn West Islip in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Flaming Arrows improved to 3-0 and the Lions fell to 2-1.

"I love to make big plays," said Crossan, who had plenty of them Friday night. He carried 22 times for 192 yards, 124 in the second half. His brother Trent, a sophomore quarterback, carried 16 times for 75 yards, including a spectacular 14-yard touchdown in which he made an ankle-breaking cut to shake free at the line of scrimmage. Trent has Sachem North's other three touchdowns this season.

"If you have two guys like that, you're going to ride them," Sachem North coach Dave Falco said. The Flaming Arrows also used fullback Tyler Andreassi to soften the middle (12 carries, 58 yards and numerous key blocks) as they pounded out 333 yards rushing. Their only pass fell incomplete.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But who needs passing when the Crossans can run you out of the stadium?

"It's very fun," Dalton said of playing with his brother. "We just go back and forth with the carries. We get to joke about it at home afterward."

It was no joking matter until late, however. West Islip scored on a stunning 42-yard pass with 5:41 left to put a scare into the home team. Anthony Santo (18 rushes, 108 yards), twice escaped a sack on fourth-and-8 and found Sam Ilario streaking down field to make it 19-14 and force Sachem North into what Falco called, "gut-check time for the offensive line."

The line delivered, just as Dalton Crossan requested.