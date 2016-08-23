Elmont ready to make some noise in Nassau Conference II football

Elmont’s Aaron Ruthman throws the football so effortlessly that it’s surprising just how much arm strength he has.

The quarterback passed for 2,130 yards last season – tops in Nassau – and set school records in both completions and attempts. He threw more than 25 times per game, leading Elmont to a 5-3 record.

The scary thing for Nassau Conference II is that Ruthman could throw even more this season.

“Weather permitting, he could throw 30, 40 times,” coach Jay Hegi said.

Hegi’s spread offense allows his athletic receivers to show off their speed and get open for Ruthman. The ball gets spread around evenly in this offense, with receivers Chester Anderson, Lucas Mathieu, Vincent McDonald and others seeing a high volume of targets.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I can throw the ball anywhere,” Ruthman said. “It’s just how good my receivers can run the ball. Their route running is amazing, and I can just put it where they need it to be.”

Despite a relatively successful 2015 season, the Spartans have an edge to them in practice. Mathieu said conference teams are “sleeping on us,” and that Elmont is trying to make a statement in Nassau.

“We’re hungrier this year,” he said. “We have a lot of returning starters and players. We feel like this is our year to do it.”

Ruthman and Mathieu, both seniors, said previous seasons have been building blocks for what’s to come this fall for Elmont. Ruthman said every mistake made in earlier seasons would prove to be a learning experience.

With a solid defense to back up a potentially potent offense, the Spartans could outperform their No. 6 seed.

And if Ruthman keeps breaking school records, Elmont could even get a playoff win or two – or maybe more.

“Definitely stay tuned, Conference II,” Ruthman said. “We’re in for a good one.”