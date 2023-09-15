Farmingdale laterals its way to comeback win over Syosset

There’s no way to simulate a comeback victory. Sal Posillico knows you can only practice the plays that’ll win you games.

It’s how the senior running back scored Farmingdale’s winning touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Dennis Finkel fired a pass to JJ Collins from the 29-yard line, who lateraled the ball at the 18-yard line to a speeding Posillico who ran into the end zone.

“We practice that at least once or twice a week,” Posillico said. “Colin Jones, our offensive coordinator, does a good job at calling plays. Whatever he calls, we just run it 100 percent, and he made a good play call at the end. [We] caught them sleeping, and we took it for a touchdown for the game winner.”

Posillico ran for 168 yards on 29 carries as Farmingdale came back to defeat Syosset, 28-21, at home on Thursday night. Finkel was 11-for-22 passing for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter as Farmingdale erased a 21-13 deficit.

Between Posillico and Finkel, the Dalers easily moved up field on their first drive. Finkel connected with Collins on a 33-yard vertical route for the game’s first touchdown. Collins finished with four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Syosset quickly fired back. Mustafa Mozawalla, a senior quarterback, connected with Jack Monaco for a 51-yard gain, then finished the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Mozawalla and running back William Cawley successfully ran the read-option multiple times in the first half, most notably on the quarterback’s 43-yard rushing touchdown on Syosset’s second drive.

The Dalers went into the half down 14-7 after a “flat first half,” Posillico said. Daniel Canales, a senior lineman, reminded his team that it was just a one-score game, which was “nothing” considering the players they have.

Canales backed up his halftime speech, too. He finished the game with two sacks and and a fumble recovery.

“I think of all the summer workouts — how hard we worked,” Canales said. “How much I know these guys want it, and I know I just kind of have to lead them a little bit to get them to that place. And we got them there.”

Farmingdale’s roster is much younger this year, so Canales and coach Buddy Krumenacker said being tested early is valuable experience.

“[The younger guys] get to see what winning looks like and what it takes to win,” Canales said. “That was a winning team right there. You’re going to see more of that.”