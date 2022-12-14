Farmingdale's Trevor Gayron earns Flatley and Piner awards

Farmingdale’s perfect run through the football season wasn’t just about an offense that rolled up 510 points on the way to a Long Island Class I championship for the first time since 2001. This team could also stop an offense.

The 12-0 Dalers yielded seven points or less nine times, including five shutouts. And Trevor Gayron was in the middle of it all.

The 6-3, 215-pound middle linebacker left his imprint on every game he played.

“If you’re going to be special, you’ve got to have a work ethic and you’ve got to be able to know how to prepare and prepare yourself as best you can to perform at a high level,” Farmingdale coach Buddy Krumenacker said. “And that’s who he is.

“He’s a kid with a lot of intensity, but also a tremendous work ethic.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It paid off. And people noticed.

Gayron has earned two impressive honors. The senior is Newsday’s Flatley Award winner as the county’s most outstanding defensive player and the Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association’s Piner Award winner as the county’s most outstanding linebacker.

“He was the guy that ran the defense,” Krumenacker said. “If you’re going to be the champion, you’ve got to play high-quality defense. You’ve got to be good every week. And somebody on the field has to lead the defense. He was certainly the leader of the defense.”

The player holding the ball for the other team often met up with No. 8 for Farmingdale. Gayron made 104 tackles, 58 of them solo and 11 for losses.

“I think it all kind of comes together with scouting information on the opponent and the ability to comprehend the scouting information, and then put it to use on game day, which he has the ability to do that,” Krumenacker said.

Gayron had something to do with that prolific offense, too. This H-back helped pave a path for Tomaso Ramos and the other runners.

“He’s a tremendous blocking back,” Krumenacker said. “A whole lot of Ramos’ yards are behind that guy.”

Krumenacker called Gayron, who was a captain, “a follow-me guy.” He wants to attend the Naval Academy and ultimately join the Navy SEAL team. Gayron also wants to join the Navy football team as a walk-on.

“You can be very good and if you’re not big enough, you’re going to get lost on that level,” Krumenacker said. “He’s big enough to perform on that level.”