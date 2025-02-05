St. Anthony's quarterback Gary Merrill excited to play for Bill Belichick at UNC

The two-sport dream has become reality for Gary Merrill.

Merrill, Inside Lacrosse’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to North Carolina to play lacrosse in November 2023. But the possibility for the St. Anthony’s senior and star quarterback to also play football for the Tar Heels arose after his final high school football season.

Little did he know, it would be for arguably the greatest coach ever: Bill Belichick.

“Yeah, I was just like, I think God was making the opportunity for me,” Merrill told Newsday on Wednesday. “I was just hyped up that Belichick was there. And then when he called, I was speechless at first.”

Merrill announced his commitment to the UNC football program last Wednesday. The midfielder officially signed to play lacrosse at UNC in December. While he will play both sports at UNC, the school is converting his scholarship to football.

“The opportunity to play for Bill Belichick – besides the whole Division I, FBS football and big-time college football, as exciting and as fun as that will be – just to listen to the greatest of all time coach, and his insight in the game and how it should be played,” St. Anthony’s football coach Joe Minucci said. “I’m sure Gary’s just going to have an unbelievable time just hearing from him.”

Belichick has long had an affinity for lacrosse, and Merrill will not be the only one to play both sports at UNC. Ryan Hornyak, whom Merrill has formed a relationship with, is a freshman kicker and midfielder. Jermaine Anderson of Maryland's Calvert Hall joins Merrill as a dual-sport commit in the Class of 2025. Crew Davis of Iona Prep will follow in 2026.

The 6-1, 195-pound Merrill is a true dual-threat quarterback who is elusive in the run game. Merrill said the UNC staff told him he would stay at quarterback, though he is OK with a potential position change.

“My athleticism from the lacrosse field could translate to a position like receiver [or] D-back,” Merrill said.

Merrill set the St. Anthony’s single-season record for total touchdowns (51) this past fall and won Newsday’s Rich Reichert Award as Long Island’s top player in the CHSFL. He was also named the Gatorade New York Football Player of the Year. He completed 124 of 180 passes (68.9%) for 1,762 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 32 touchdowns and 1,955 yards.

After this spring’s high school lacrosse season and his St. Anthony’s graduation, Merrill will arrive at UNC.

“If you’re a lacrosse guy, don’t think you’re not good enough to play football, because I kind of always thought that,” Merrill said. “... Just be confident in yourself.”