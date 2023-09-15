Jadyn Johnson, Devon Gonzalez lead Glen Cove to win over Bellmore JFK

It may not have been their home field, but Glen Cove’s Jadyn Johnson and Devon Gonzalez acted like they owned the place.

Glen Cove is installing a new turf field, so Thursday night's matchup moved to Locust Valley High School, and the two juniors sparked the Big Red's 34-20 comeback victory over Bellmore JFK in Nassau III football.

“They’ve formed a great team,” Glen Cove coach Steven Tripp said. “They run for each other, they block for each other, and most importantly, they’re not selfish players.”

Gonzalez transferred to Holy Trinity as a sophomore but decided to return to Glen Cove this season and was making his varsity debut.

“Having him here completely changes the complexion of our team," Tripp said. “He’s dynamic, he has great vision, and he takes risks.”

Gonzalez rushed for 182 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

“This felt good," Gonzalez said. "If we continue to execute, we have the potential to be a playoff team.”

Johnson finished 3-for-8 passing for 29 yards and added 59 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Bellmore JFK took an 14-0 lead, but Glen Cove rallied to score the next four touchdowns.

Johnson got things started with an 8-yard touchdown run. Gonzalez then scored on a 4-yard run and a Taha Waly two-point conversion tied it at 14.

“[Gonzalez] just did his thing," Johnson said. "He drove the ball well and was able to get us down the field."

Johnson gave Glen Cove the lead after his 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Waly broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run to give Glen Cove a 26-14 lead.

Geordy Ciprian returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to bring Bellmore JFK (0-2) to within six points.

But with two minutes left in the game, Johnson squeezed through traffic for an 8-yard rushing touchdown and added the two-point conversion to seal the win for Glen Cove (1-1).

“Jadyn adds another dimension to our offense because he’s so tough to take down,” Tripp said.