Great performances in high school football
DANNY CAROUSSOS | SMITHTOWN WEST
He ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns and completed 15 of 24 passes for 134 yards in a 30-14 win over Smithtown East.
MIKE CATANESE | CAREY
He had three rushing touchdowns, threw a scoring pass and passed for 182 yards in a 28-21 win over MacArthur.
JACK COAN | SAYVILLE
The junior quarterback carried 25 times for 309 yards with two scores, including an 84-yarder, and completed 10 of 15 passes for 140 yards and three TDs in a 49-17 victory over East Islip.
JON CONSTANT | SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER
He rushed seven times for 126 yards, including touchdown runs of 47 and 49 yards in a 21-6 win over previouasly unbeaten Glenn.
TOM DUGAN | COMMACK
He caught a 39-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds remaining to break a tie at 14 in a 21-14 win over Sachem East. Dugan caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
JELANI GREENE | NEWFIELD
He returned a punt 60 yards for a score, caught a 54-yard TD pass and returned a fumble 25 yards for a score in a 46-14 win over West Islip.
DYLAN LAUBE | WESTHAMPTON
He scored three touchdowns and had 10 tackles and two sacks in a 20-7 win over Islip. Laube returned a punt for a 65-yard touchdown, scored on a 6-yard rush, and caught a 17-yard pass for a touchdown. He also had 92 rushing yards on 27 carries.
THOMAS LOGAN | VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL
He rushed for 175 yards on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 43-12 win over Port Washington. He kicked all five extra-point attempts, rushed for a two-point conversion, had three receptions for 50 yards and recovered a fumble.
INFINITE TUCKER | HUNTINGTON
He had 268 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 34-0 win over Centereach. He also had 11 tackles.
JARED WRAY | FREEPORT
He rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 45-7 win over Herricks.