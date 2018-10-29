Gridiron greats for Week 8
Jonathan Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook: He rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 28-13 win over North Shore.
Dallas Crespo, Brentwood: He completed 22 of 34 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-24 win over Sachem North.
Sam Florio, Port Jefferson: He rushed for a school record 417 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries in a 52-41 win over Greenport/Southold. He also passed for a score.
Justin Gerdvil, Northport: He rushed 19 times for 140 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Newfield. He also had seven tackles and two sacks.
Kevon Hall, Roosevelt: He rushed for 343 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in a 30-27 win over Bethpage.
Timothy Hutchinson, Valley Stream North: He rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-20 win over Glen Cove.
Matt Jones, Bellmore JFK: He completed 15 of 24 passes for 400 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-24 win over New Hyde Park. He also rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.
JJ Laap, Ward Melville: He caught four passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-7 win over Commack. He added a 30-yard interception return for a score.
Kenny Lazo, Brentwood: He had seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a touchdown and intercepted three passes in a 51-24 win over Sachem North.
Eric Manigault, Baldwin: He rushed for 160 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns in a 34-16 win over Syosset.
Reno Molina, Comsewogue: He ran for 303 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns in a 49-6 win over Hauppauge. He also had seven tackles.
Dean Morreale, Lindenhurst: He had 16 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 21-6 win over Bellport.
John Paci IV, Huntington: He completed 14 of 27 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-35 loss to West Islip. He also rushed six times for 45 yards and another score.
Zach Schuit, Bellmore JFK: He had six catches for 220 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown, in a 52-24 win over New Hyde Park.