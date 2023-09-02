Long Island football's Gridiron Greats for opening week of season

TJ Bacon, Long Island Lutheran: He had two interceptions in a 21-13 win over Xaverian.

Jonathan Bartolomei, St. Dominic: He ran for 212 yards on 18 carries and threw the winning 22-yard touchdown in a 25-20 win over Yonkers Force.

Joey Goodman, Calhoun: He completed four of five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 win over Roslyn/Friends Academy. He also rushed for 90 yards on six carries and two scores.

Jeremy Graham, Rocky Point: He completed 12 of 19 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in a 61-22 loss to Hauppauge.

Atif Heathington, Manhasset: He rushed for 126 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown in a 14-13 win over MacArthur.

John Margolies, Hauppauge: He rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and added a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 61-22 win over Rocky Point.

Jack Melore, Smithtown West: He caught 13 passes for 248 yards and two scores in a 43-35 loss at Comsewogue.

Daniel Odell, Eastport-South Manor: He carried 24 times for 264 yards and a touchdown in a 21-6 win over Amityville.

Christian Russo, Hauppauge: He had 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 61-22 win over Rocky Point.

Brayden Stahl, Smithtown West: He completed 22 of 36 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-35 loss at Comsewogue.

TJ Wakely, Carey: He had three receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Elmont.

Kaeden West, Comsewogue: He threw one scoring pass and rushed for five touchdowns in a 43-35 win over Smithtown West. He totaled 135 yards rushing.