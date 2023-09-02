SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Long Island football's Gridiron Greats for opening week of season

Smithtown West WR Jack Melore grabs the pass over Comsewogue...

Smithtown West WR Jack Melore grabs the pass over Comsewogue DB Kevin Schnupp for the first down during a Suffolk Dvision III game on Friday at Comsewogue. Credit: George A Faella

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

TJ Bacon, Long Island Lutheran: He had two interceptions in a 21-13 win over Xaverian.

Jonathan Bartolomei, St. Dominic: He ran for 212 yards on 18 carries and threw the winning 22-yard touchdown in a 25-20 win over Yonkers Force.

Joey Goodman, Calhoun: He completed four of five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 win over Roslyn/Friends Academy. He also rushed for 90 yards on six carries and two scores.

Jeremy Graham, Rocky Point: He completed 12 of 19 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown in a 61-22 loss to Hauppauge.

Atif Heathington, Manhasset: He rushed for 126 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown in a 14-13 win over MacArthur.

John Margolies, Hauppauge: He rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and added a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 61-22 win over Rocky Point.

Jack Melore, Smithtown West: He caught 13 passes for 248 yards and two scores in a 43-35 loss at Comsewogue.

Daniel Odell, Eastport-South Manor: He carried 24 times for 264 yards and a touchdown in a 21-6 win over Amityville.

Christian Russo, Hauppauge: He had 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 61-22 win over Rocky Point.

Brayden Stahl, Smithtown West: He completed 22 of 36 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-35 loss at Comsewogue.

TJ Wakely, Carey: He had three receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Elmont.

Kaeden West, Comsewogue: He threw one scoring pass and rushed for five touchdowns in a 43-35 win over Smithtown West. He totaled 135 yards rushing.

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Labor Day Sale

Subscribe for only 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime