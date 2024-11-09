Sachem North coach Dave Caputo said practice had a different feel to it this week. He thought his team was re-energized for a playoff run after a disappointing regular season.

He was right.

The first playoff stop was in Bohemia, where Sachem North suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to crosstown rival Connetquot in the second week of the season. That crushing defeat came in the middle of a 1-5 start for highly regarded and second-seeded Sachem North.

“We needed to get back there and get another opportunity,” Caputo said. “They were excited to get this playoff run started, and it showed tonight in what’s become such a hard-fought rivalry.”

Sachem North’s Henry Sarro returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a score and halfback Lucas Singleton scored three rushing touchdowns in a 33-21 win over host Connetquot before a standing-room-only crowd in a Suffolk Division I quarterfinal.

Singleton finished with 115 yards on 23 carries. Sachem North sophomore quarterback Luke LaRocca defied the heavy crosswinds to complete 13 of 20 passes for 176 yards and balance the offense.

“With teams focusing on stopping Singleton, we needed to find another way on offense,” Caputo said. “And our sophomore quarterback has really developed through a tough season and it showed here tonight. He played really well and was the difference.”

Sarro’s kickoff return ignited an electric first half. His score gave Sachem North (4-5) a 7-0 lead 14 seconds into the game.

Connetquot (6-3) responded with a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Junior quarterback Vinny Feraca hit Andrew Amarando on a post pattern for a 42-yard score with 8:18 left in the first quarter. Mike Catera added the extra-point kick to tie the score at 7.

Connetquot forged a 14-7 lead on a scoop and score. A big hit at the line of scrimmage forced a fumble that defensive back Kyle McLaughlin picked up and returned 23 yards for a touchdown, but it would be the last time Connetquot would have the lead as Sachem North reeled off three straight second-quarter touchdowns.

Sachem North went 81 yards in nine plays and capped the march with Singleton’s 19-yard scoring run with 11:10 left in the half to tie the score at 14. On the ensuing possession, defensive back Brayden Tappin intercepted Feraca’s pass to set up Sachem North’s next score. Four plays later, Singleton scored on a 2-yard run out of the Wildcat formation for a 21-14 lead with 8:18 left.

Nasir Altes capped a short drive with an 8-yard scoring run to make it 27-14.

Feraca, who finished the regular season with 1,949 yards passing and 23 touchdowns, made it 27-21 with 36 seconds left in the half. He drove Connetquot 80 yards in 12 plays before punctuating the march with a beautiful fade to AJ Jeffares for a 19-yard score that cut the deficit to six at the half.

The second half belonged to the Sachem North defense, which smothered Feraca and held Connetquot to one first down. David Santiago recovered a fumble to halt one Connetquot drive and Sachem North recorded seven sacks, led by linebackers Jack Pitman and Altes.

With no effective running game, Feraca was forced to throw throughout the fourth quarter. He completed 19 of 37 passes for 223 yards.

“We stuck to our game plan and felt really comfortable playing with the lead,’’ Caputo said. “Connetquot had a hard time establishing the run against the defense. This was a big win in a real good high school rivalry.”