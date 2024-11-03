SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Catholic and private school football roundup Week 8

Michael Dietrich of Chaminade runs against Xavier during a game on...

Michael Dietrich of Chaminade runs against Xavier during a game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 Credit: /James Messerschmidt

Gary Merrill completed 9 of 11 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and had 23 carries for 188 yards and two TDs, including the winning score with 25 seconds left in visiting St. Anthony’s 42-34 win over Cardinal Hayes on Saturday in the CHSFL.

Merrill also had two two-point conversion runs. Xavier Bala had 28 carries for 119 yards and a TD and James Taylor Jr. caught four passes for 74 yards and a score. Will Hart had three catches for 35 yards and a TD for the Friars (7-3).

Long Island Lutheran 40, St. Luke’s (Conn.) 9: Peyton Robinson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Jacob Butler for visiting Long Island Lutheran (5-3) in non-league. Aiden Simon had a touchdown reception, Kareem Grey ran for a TD and Kaiere Griffin rushed for a touchdown and had an interception.

St. Peter’s 31, St. John the Baptist 13: Maurice Scott completed 9 of 14 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brayden Mangan for host St. John the Baptist (2-7).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

St. Dominic 22, Christ the King 16: Adam Jerome rushed for 57 yards and three TDs for visiting St. Dominic (5-1). JoJo Galeofiore threw for 117 yards and rushed for 42 yards and Nick Davis had three catches for 95 yards and made two interceptions. Nick Leone had two sacks and a fumble recovery and Nico Osorio had an INT.

Kellenberg 35, St. Francis Prep 21: Jack Durso threw two TD passes and rushed for two scores, totaling 221 yards of offense for host Kellenberg (3-7). Donovan O’Toole caught eight passes for 79 yards and a TD. Ryan Sarro had five tackles and an INT. Nick Kramer blocked a punt and had five tackles and Patrick Darcy had six tackles, two sacks, and blocked a punt.

Chaminade 20, Xavier 7: Peter Gerbasi had 15 carries for 106 yards and two TDs for visiting Chaminade (7-3). Tim Murphy completed 7 of 14 passes for 70 yards. Peter Cwietniewicz added seven carries for 24 yards and a score and Thomas Jemison had a sack.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME