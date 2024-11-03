Catholic and private school football roundup Week 8

Gary Merrill completed 9 of 11 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and had 23 carries for 188 yards and two TDs, including the winning score with 25 seconds left in visiting St. Anthony’s 42-34 win over Cardinal Hayes on Saturday in the CHSFL.

Merrill also had two two-point conversion runs. Xavier Bala had 28 carries for 119 yards and a TD and James Taylor Jr. caught four passes for 74 yards and a score. Will Hart had three catches for 35 yards and a TD for the Friars (7-3).

Long Island Lutheran 40, St. Luke’s (Conn.) 9: Peyton Robinson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Jacob Butler for visiting Long Island Lutheran (5-3) in non-league. Aiden Simon had a touchdown reception, Kareem Grey ran for a TD and Kaiere Griffin rushed for a touchdown and had an interception.

St. Peter’s 31, St. John the Baptist 13: Maurice Scott completed 9 of 14 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brayden Mangan for host St. John the Baptist (2-7).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

St. Dominic 22, Christ the King 16: Adam Jerome rushed for 57 yards and three TDs for visiting St. Dominic (5-1). JoJo Galeofiore threw for 117 yards and rushed for 42 yards and Nick Davis had three catches for 95 yards and made two interceptions. Nick Leone had two sacks and a fumble recovery and Nico Osorio had an INT.

Kellenberg 35, St. Francis Prep 21: Jack Durso threw two TD passes and rushed for two scores, totaling 221 yards of offense for host Kellenberg (3-7). Donovan O’Toole caught eight passes for 79 yards and a TD. Ryan Sarro had five tackles and an INT. Nick Kramer blocked a punt and had five tackles and Patrick Darcy had six tackles, two sacks, and blocked a punt.

Chaminade 20, Xavier 7: Peter Gerbasi had 15 carries for 106 yards and two TDs for visiting Chaminade (7-3). Tim Murphy completed 7 of 14 passes for 70 yards. Peter Cwietniewicz added seven carries for 24 yards and a score and Thomas Jemison had a sack.