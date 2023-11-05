Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats: County quarterfinals edition

ALEX BAUER, Cold Spring Harbor

He had 25 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-14 win over Island Trees.

MICHAEL DiLORENZO, Locust Valley

The senior rushed 24 times for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns and made a key tackle on a fourth-and-1 in the red zone in a 21-7 win over North Shore.

JOSEPH FILARDI, Half Hollow Hills West

He set a Long Island record with 10 total touchdowns in a 70-68 win over Smithtown West. He passed for 404 yards and seven scores, rushed for 183 yards and three scores and returned a kickoff 64 yards for a LI record 651 total yards in a single game.

ANTHONY FRASER, Longwood

He had nine tackles, one pass breakup, and made a key tackle on 4th down to seal the game in a 27-14 win over Commack.

ISAIAH JOLLY, Malverne

He had 10 carries for 192 yards and touchdowns of 43, 58 and 47 yards in a 41-8 win over East Rockaway.

JAWARA KEAHEY, North Babylon

He ran for 275 and seven touchdowns on 24 carries in a 69-37 win over Deer Park.

JORDAN KONIG, North Babylon

He had 16 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yard score in a 69-37 win over Deer Park.

GRIFFIN KRAMER, Ward Melville

He had 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in a 14-10 win over Lindenhurst. He also carried 12 times for 60 yards.

JACK MELORE, Smithtown West

He caught a Long Island single game record 17 passes for 241 yards in a 70-68 loss to Hills West. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score and finished with seven touchdowns.

MUSTAFA MOZAWALLA, Syosset

He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three scores, including the winning 9-yard run in a 34-27 win over Hempstead.

NNANAMDI NWANYANWU, Longwood

He rushed 36 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Commack.

SAL POSILLICO, Farmingdale

He rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 48-7 win over Freeport.

ANTHONY RAIO, Hills West

He had 15 catches for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-68 win over Smithtown West.

LUCAS SINGLETON, Sachem North

He had 26 carries for 273 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Whitman. He turned in touchdowns of 22, 80, four and seven yards, respectively.

AARON SMITH, Deer Park

He threw for 415 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-37 loss to North Babylon.

DANIEL WHITE, Half Hollow Hills East

He rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Bellport.

AIDAN WINTER, Babylon

He rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 26-7 win over Miller Place.