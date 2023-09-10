Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats

Matt Albino, Center Moriches: He rushed for had 135 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning score from 7 yards out with 4:37 remaining in a 28-27 win over Miller Place. He also returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and tallied nine total tackles.

Dan Brausch, Ward Melville: The do-it-all Brausch had 90 yards on nine carries and two scores in a 35-21 win over Whitman. He added six tackles, four pass breakups, and a fourth quarter end zone interception. He added two extra-point kicks.

Emmanuel Exantus Jr., Westbury: He made 16 tackles and forced three fumbles in a 28-21 win over Valley Stream Central.

Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West: He set school records with seven touchdown passes and 531 yards passing in a 48-33 win over East Islip.

Dennis Finkel, Farmingdale: He completed all seven pass attempts for 188 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Uniondale.

Aidan Garvey, New Hyde Park: He rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 28-0 win over Sewanhaka.

Jordan Gibbs, Longwood: He had 178 yards all-purpose yards, including an 81-yard touchdown run and 76-yard touchdown catch in a 28-18 win over Lindenhurst.

Michael Hendrickson, Lynbrook: He rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 35-13 win over Bethpage.

Dennis Hodge, Bay Shore: He had three touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return in a 26-14 win over Riverhead. Hodge also had an interception.

Jawara Keahey, North Babylon: He scored all five touchdowns and rushed for 258 yards in a 33-27 win over Northport. His 33-yard run with 45 seconds left was the game-winner.

Caden Lesiewicz, Floyd: He nailed a school record 52-yard field goal, scored two touchdowns, and had two interceptions, including a 26-yard Pick-Six in a 31-0 win over Connetquot. He added four extra-point kicks.

Dwayne Meadors, Hempstead: He rushed 17 times for 159 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 38 and 15 yards in a 26-6 win over visiting Baldwin.

Anthony Raio, Half Hollow Hills West: He had 192 yards on 10 receptions and four touchdowns in a 48-33 win over East Islip.

Jake Tripptree, Sayville: He completed 13-of-19 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 65 yards and a touchdown in a 40-28 win over Kings Park.

Ward Melville Offensive Line: Pat Vasquez, Devon Larsen, Bobby Ehlers, Norman Bergamaschi, Brennan Kurtz: The group paved the way on the ground for 390 yards rushing in a 35-21 win over Whitman.

Owen West, South Side: He completed all nine pass attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score in a 34-0 win over Hewlett.

Hugh Wilkinson, Malverne: He made 11 tackles, including three for a loss in a 51-0 win over host East Rockaway.

Aidan Winter, Babylon: He rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in a 49-19 win over Islip.

Cole Wood, Hauppauge: He had three interceptions, including a 77-yard pick-6 in a 48-6 win over Amityville. He also had two TD catches.