This week's Long Island high school football games to watch and picks

It’s a short week of practice for high school football teams. Most teams are scheduled to play within four days of their last game.

In observance of Rosh Hashanah, which begins on the evening of Friday and ends at sundown on Sunday, teams are not scheduled to play. Rosh Hashanah, literally “Head of the Year” in Hebrew, is the beginning of the Jewish New Year.

“We played Saturday and Ward Melville played Friday, so we only have two days to get ready for a quality team,” Floyd coach Paul Longo said. “We all have guys that need time to rest. And it’s a physical game so it takes time to heal. This week will be a challenge.”

Floyd comes off a big win over Connetquot and now gets ready for an upper echelon team in Ward Melville, which beat Whitman in its opener.

The schedule kicks off with midweek games on Wednesday afternoon.

SUFFOLK I

Ward Melville at Floyd, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: Floyd had beaten Ward Melville in 19 of 21 games since Longo was hired as coach in 1995. But the Patriots upset Floyd, 14-7, in the semifinal round in 2023. It was a rare home loss for the Colonials, who are 36-4 at home since 2016. The Patriots lost talented middle linebacker Mike Riccardi for the season with a torn ACL against Whitman last week.

Longwood at Sachem North, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: The teams split their two meetings a year ago with Longwood winning a 21-6 semifinal. Longwood has won five of the last seven meetings in this rivalry, but Sachem North leads the all-time series, 20-17.

SUFFOLK III

Sayville at Smithtown West, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: They’ll meet for the first time since 1990. Both teams have record setting quarterbacks. Smithtown West’s Brayden Stahl has passed for 590 yards and eight touchdowns in a 1-1 start. Sayville’s Jake Tripptree threw for 238 yards and two scores in an opening day win over Kings Park. Sayville halfback Kyle Messina will run amok and be the difference in this one.

NASSAU I

Syosset at Farmingdale, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Dalers are the defending Long Island Class I champions, and had two convincing wins over Syosset last year. Syosset had beaten the Dalers twice in 2021, including a 63-62 overtime thriller in the spring of 2021. Farmingdale’s Sal Posillico rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in a win over Uniondale. Syosset’s Frank Barravechi rushed for 103 yards in a win over Hicksville last week. The line play will determine the winner in this one.

NASSAU II

Long Beach at Garden City, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.: Garden City has won 32 consecutive games, not lost a game since 2019 and has allowed just seven points through two games, including a 38-0 win over Calhoun. Long Beach has lost 20 consecutive games to Garden City. The Marines last beat Garden City in 1980.

NASSAU III

Floral Park at Plainedge, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Floral Park hasn’t beaten Plainedge in 17 years. In that time, Plainedge has won 12 in a row over the Knights and averaged 40 points per game. That streak could finally come to an end in 2023. Floral Park quarterback Ryan Connolly threw for three scores in the opening game win over Bellmore JFK.

SUFFOLK II

North Babylon at Half Hollow Hills East, Thursday, 3 p.m.: The Hills East defense knows if they stop the run, they win the game. Hills drubbed North Babylon the past two years, 34-7, and 49-27. Bulldogs halfback Jawara Keahey found his stride in a 33-27 win over Northport. He rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns in that one.

SUFFOLK II

West Islip at Bellport, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.: West Islip had won seven games in a row in this series, before Bellport took a 28-10 decision last season and went on to win the divisional title for the second consecutive year.

NON-LEAGUE

St. Joseph’s Regional School (Montvale, N.J.) at St. Anthony’s, Friday, 7 p.m.: This is their first meeting in 22 years. St. Joe’s won three of the four games played between 1998-2001. St. Anthony’s defense has struggled, allowing 85 points through two games, including a 52-51 win against Cardinal Hayes last week.

With Andy Slawson