Kings Park-East Islip kicks off season in tough Suffolk III

The high school football season opens a week earlier than previous years with a soft schedule of 16 games.

On tap is a mix of openers that pit evenly-matched squads in Suffolk Division III and the first look at powerhouse programs like Garden City and St. Anthony’s, who both play Saturday afternoon.

The Kings Park at East Islip opener on Friday at 6 p.m. provides an interesting look into the highly competitive Suffolk Division III.

Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks is a dual threat and he’ll need to have a big game to keep pace with an East Islip offense that has a bevy of talent at the skill positions with quarterback Thomas Costarelli, wide receiver Matt McIntee and halfback Andrew Cooper.

NASSAU II

Manhasset at MacArthur, Friday, 7 p.m.: Manhasset moved up from Conference III and they have one of Long Island’s top linebackers in Steven Mulholland. Can they surprise a MacArthur team that has its lowest seed (7th) in over a decade?

SUFFOLK III

Eastport-South Manor at Amityville, Friday, 4 p.m.: Amityville has only won four games in the last five years and one of those came in the season opener last year over Eastport-South Manor, 28-10. The Sharks will try and turn around a foundering program with new head coach Chris Prokesh at the helm. They’ve only won six games in the last four years.

SUFFOLK III

Hauppauge at Rocky Point, Friday, 6 p.m.: This is the first meeting between two Eagles programs in four years. Chris Russo and John Margolies will be the featured HB tandem for Hauppauge. HB Ryan Meyers, AJ Aschettino and Jeremy Graham will key Rocky Point’s offense as both teams try to take flight in 2023.

SUFFOLK III

Smithtown West at Comsewogue, Friday, 7 p.m.: There is an airshow scheduled for Port Jeff Station between these teams. The Bulls' passing attack with QB Brayden Stahl, netted 2,663 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in 2022. All-Long Island wide receiver Jack Melore had a Long Island-record 69 receptions for 1,230 yards and 12 scores. Comsewogue QB Kaeden West also has a big arm to try and keep up with the Bulls' offense.

NASSAU II

Garden City at New Hyde Park, Saturday, noon: The Trojans' football machine rolls into 2023 on a 30-game winning streak, the longest on Long Island. Linebacker Aiden Considine leads the Trojans’ stingy defense on the road.

NASSAU II

Carey at Elmont, Saturday, noon: The Seahawks move up from Conference III and hit the road to play at Elmont. Halfbacks Will Tolliver and Ben Rose form quite the tandem in the Carey backfield and will be too much for the Elmont defense. Isaiah Davis is the top running back for Elmont.

NON-LEAGUE

Long Island Lutheran vs. Xaverian, at Aviator Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Baldwin-transfer Rodney Mills is a two-way standout at for the Crusaders and tight end T.J. Bacon has received 20 FCS scholarship offers. Bacon had 40 receptions and 607 yards and seven scores as a junior. The Crusaders will be hard to stop in the opener.

NON-LEAGUE

Delbarton, N.J. at St. Anthony’s, Saturday, 1 p.m.: St. Anthony’s is the defending CHSFL Class AAA state champion and hosts New Jersey powerhouse Delbarton. Replacing quarterback Dante Torres, who earned the Rich Reichert Award as Newsday’s Catholic League Player of the Year, will be difficult, but the Friars are loaded on the lines with five-star recruit Preston Carey, Billy Dowling and Matt McGregor and should be able to run on everyone. The Friars are 6-2 all-time against Delbarton.

With Andy Slawson