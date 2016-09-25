High school football’s Gridiron Greats

ANTHONY DEL NEGRO, Connetquot

He had two touchdown receptions and one rushing touchdown in a 54-47 win over Bay Shore. He also added two interceptions.

SEBASTIAN DOMENECH, Mineola

He rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts (21.6 yards per carry) in a 34-6 win over Friends Academy. He also recovered a fumble.

CHRIS GRAY, Shoreham-Wading River

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He ran 10 times for 145 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-6 win over Port Jefferson.

VIN GRAZIDEI, Bayport-Blue Point

He ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns for Bayport-Blue Point in a 31-6 win over Southampton-Pierson. He also intercepted a pass.

JAKE GUERCIO, West Islip

He threw touchdown passes of 41 and 9 yards and added a 56-yard scoring run in a 24-21 win over North Babylon. His 9-yard TD pass was the game-winner.

LATRELL HORTON, Longwood

He ran 15 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Sachem East.

NICK JANTZEN, Locust Valley

He had two interceptions — one for a 95-yard TD return, and another that sealed the 31-19 victory over North Shore.

DYLAN LAUBE, Westhampton

He had 292 yards rushing, three touchdowns and added a 33-yard scoring reception in a 32-17 win over East Islip. his TD runs were 62, 69 and 40 yards.

JIMMY MORRELL, Bellport

He accounted for 296 total yards and five touchdowns in a 63-6 win over Deer Park. Morrell was 6-for-9 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns and added 98 yards rushing on five carries and two touchdowns.

CHRIS REPMAN, West Babylon

He completed 13 of 22 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score in a 41-21 win over Eastport-South Manor.

DANNY ROELL, Seaford

The senior running back carried 24 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-6 victory over Clarke.

JOE VALENTI, Wantagh

The defensive tackle, who had 11 tackles — including three for a loss — and two sacks, keyed a 28-0 win over Roosevelt.

CHRIS WASSON, Massapequa

He had an interception and caught three passes for 60 yards and two scores in a 21-14 win over East Meadow.