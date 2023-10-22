Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 7
JON BARTOLOMEI, St. Dominic
He rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown, threw a 38-yard TD pass, and returned a fumble for a score in a 27-6 win over Cardinal Spellman.
SHAKIE BETHEA, Half Hollow Hills East
He had nine tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in a 55-21 over Huntington. He also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a score.
ALEX DAVIS, East Hampton
He had 15 carries for 180 yards and two TDs — a 60-yard run and a 75-yard run in a 35-14 win over Eastport-South Manor. He also had an 86-yard kickoff return for a score.
MICHAEL DiLORENZO, Locust Valley
He rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 23 carries and had 12 tackles in a 20-13 win over North Shore.
BRIAN FALK, Seaford
He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and had 12 tackles in a 31-7 win over Malverne.
RYAN FILIPPI, Port Jefferson
He ran for 108 yards and a TD and threw for 164 yards and two scores in a 37-0 win over Greenport/Southold.
JEREMY GRAHAM, Rocky Point
He completed six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and kicked field goals of 25, 30 and 27 yards in a 23-6 win over Amityville.
MIKE HANCOCK, Locust Valley
He had five receptions for 72 yards and added two interceptions in a 20-13 win over North Shore.
COLLIN HAUG, Islip
He caught eight passes for 270 yards and two scores in a 49-41 loss to Glenn. He also had a 45-yard fumble recovery for a TD.
SHANE HARMON, Miller Place
The quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 185 yards and two TDs in a 24-0 win over Mount Sinai.
GAVIN LEE, West Hempstead
He rushed for 243 yards and four TDs on nine carries, including a 98-yard score, in a 42-14 win over Carle Place/Wheatley.
BRADY NASH, Islip
He completed 17 of 32 passes for a school record 378 yards and three scores in a 49-41 loss to Glenn. He also rushed for 178 yards and two scores to set the school record for total yards in a game with 556.
THOMAS RACCOMANDATO, West Babylon
He had four sacks and 10 tackles in a 42-0 win at Deer Park.
ANTHONY RAIO, Half Hollow Hills West
The wide receiver had a school-record 16 catches for 112 yards in a 42-35 loss to Smithtown West.
MIKEY REILLY, West Babylon
He had three receptions for 110 yards and three scores in a 42-0 win over Deer Park. He also had two INTs.
TYLER VILLALTA, Massapequa
He scored both touchdowns and the winning two-point conversion in a 15-14 overtime win over Farmingdale. He finished with 117 yards on 16 carries.
AJ VURCHIO, Sachem East
He passed for 158 yards and three scores in a 34-14 victory over Central Islip.