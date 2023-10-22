Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 7

JON BARTOLOMEI, St. Dominic

He rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown, threw a 38-yard TD pass, and returned a fumble for a score in a 27-6 win over Cardinal Spellman.

SHAKIE BETHEA, Half Hollow Hills East

He had nine tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in a 55-21 over Huntington. He also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a score.

ALEX DAVIS, East Hampton

He had 15 carries for 180 yards and two TDs — a 60-yard run and a 75-yard run in a 35-14 win over Eastport-South Manor. He also had an 86-yard kickoff return for a score.

MICHAEL DiLORENZO, Locust Valley

He rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 23 carries and had 12 tackles in a 20-13 win over North Shore.

BRIAN FALK, Seaford

He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and had 12 tackles in a 31-7 win over Malverne.

RYAN FILIPPI, Port Jefferson

He ran for 108 yards and a TD and threw for 164 yards and two scores in a 37-0 win over Greenport/Southold.

JEREMY GRAHAM, Rocky Point

He completed six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and kicked field goals of 25, 30 and 27 yards in a 23-6 win over Amityville.

MIKE HANCOCK, Locust Valley

He had five receptions for 72 yards and added two interceptions in a 20-13 win over North Shore.

COLLIN HAUG, Islip

He caught eight passes for 270 yards and two scores in a 49-41 loss to Glenn. He also had a 45-yard fumble recovery for a TD.

SHANE HARMON, Miller Place

The quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 185 yards and two TDs in a 24-0 win over Mount Sinai.

GAVIN LEE, West Hempstead

He rushed for 243 yards and four TDs on nine carries, including a 98-yard score, in a 42-14 win over Carle Place/Wheatley.

BRADY NASH, Islip

He completed 17 of 32 passes for a school record 378 yards and three scores in a 49-41 loss to Glenn. He also rushed for 178 yards and two scores to set the school record for total yards in a game with 556.

THOMAS RACCOMANDATO, West Babylon

He had four sacks and 10 tackles in a 42-0 win at Deer Park.

ANTHONY RAIO, Half Hollow Hills West

The wide receiver had a school-record 16 catches for 112 yards in a 42-35 loss to Smithtown West.

MIKEY REILLY, West Babylon

He had three receptions for 110 yards and three scores in a 42-0 win over Deer Park. He also had two INTs.

TYLER VILLALTA, Massapequa

He scored both touchdowns and the winning two-point conversion in a 15-14 overtime win over Farmingdale. He finished with 117 yards on 16 carries.

AJ VURCHIO, Sachem East

He passed for 158 yards and three scores in a 34-14 victory over Central Islip.