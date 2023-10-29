Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 8
ATHANASIOS ALAFOGIANNIS, North Shore
The defensive tackle had two sacks and two interceptions in a 21-12 win over Island Trees. He returned one 68 yards to the Island Trees 9-yard line.
MATT ALBINO, Center Moriches
He had 11 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-6 win at Wyandanch.
ALEX BAUER, Cold Spring Harbor
He had 17 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win over West Hempstead.
MATT DeCICCO, Hewlett
He had six carries for 241 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-21 win over Valley Stream North.
JOSEPH FILARDI, Half Hollow Hills West
He completed 32 of 56 passes for 356 yards and rushed 31 times for 245 yards in a 48-42 comeback win over Westhampton. He totaled 601 yards.
JAHMAR FRANCIS, Huntington
He had six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-36 win at Copiague. He also made 10 tackles.
JACOB GUZIK, Huntington
He completed 9 of 14 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-36 win at Copiague.
MICHAEL HENDRICKSON, Lynbrook
He rushed for four touchdowns, including two 70-yard scores, in a 55-35 loss to Plainedge.
JORDAN HEYMAN, Half Hollow Hills East
He completed 16 of 24 passes for 480 yards and a Long Island-record eight touchdown passes in a 63-41 win over Northport.
TYLER HROSTOWSKI, Comsewogue
He had 13 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win at Amityville.
JAYDEN JEAN, Bay Shore
He had 135 yards on 13 carries and a score in a 29-20 win over Central Islip. He also had eight tackles and two tackles for a loss.
JAWARA KEAHEY, North Babylon
He rushed 22 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 win over West Babylon.
MIKE REILLY, Sachem East
He had seven receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-27 win over Ward Melville.
AJ VURCHIO, Sachem East
He completed 14 of 18 passes for 269 yards and three scores in a 32-27 win over Ward Melville. He also had 10 rushes for 78 yards and a score.