Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats for Week 8

ATHANASIOS ALAFOGIANNIS, North Shore

The defensive tackle had two sacks and two interceptions in a 21-12 win over Island Trees. He returned one 68 yards to the Island Trees 9-yard line.

MATT ALBINO, Center Moriches

He had 11 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-6 win at Wyandanch.

ALEX BAUER, Cold Spring Harbor

He had 17 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win over West Hempstead.

MATT DeCICCO, Hewlett

He had six carries for 241 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-21 win over Valley Stream North.

JOSEPH FILARDI, Half Hollow Hills West

He completed 32 of 56 passes for 356 yards and rushed 31 times for 245 yards in a 48-42 comeback win over Westhampton. He totaled 601 yards.

JAHMAR FRANCIS, Huntington

He had six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-36 win at Copiague. He also made 10 tackles.

JACOB GUZIK, Huntington

He completed 9 of 14 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-36 win at Copiague.

MICHAEL HENDRICKSON, Lynbrook

He rushed for four touchdowns, including two 70-yard scores, in a 55-35 loss to Plainedge.

JORDAN HEYMAN, Half Hollow Hills East

He completed 16 of 24 passes for 480 yards and a Long Island-record eight touchdown passes in a 63-41 win over Northport.

TYLER HROSTOWSKI, Comsewogue

He had 13 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win at Amityville.

JAYDEN JEAN, Bay Shore

He had 135 yards on 13 carries and a score in a 29-20 win over Central Islip. He also had eight tackles and two tackles for a loss.

JAWARA KEAHEY, North Babylon

He rushed 22 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 win over West Babylon.

MIKE REILLY, Sachem East

He had seven receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-27 win over Ward Melville.

AJ VURCHIO, Sachem East

He completed 14 of 18 passes for 269 yards and three scores in a 32-27 win over Ward Melville. He also had 10 rushes for 78 yards and a score.