High School football top performances

Ralph Caccavale, Plainedge

He had 151 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries in a 13-0 win over Hewlett.

Treyvon Mask, Baldwin

He had 205 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 32-18 upset win over previously undefeated Freeport.

Ryan Fredericks, Lawrence

He totaled 326 total yards, including a 90-yard kickoff return, 47-yard scoring run and a 45-yard touchdown reception in a 33-6 win over Sewanhaka.

Dalton Crossan, Sachem North

He had 22 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-28 win over Lindenhurst.

Ryan Slane, North Babylon

He had 239 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, kicked three extra points and had an interception in a 41-7 win over Centereach.

Steven Casali, Sachem East

The junior rushed for 242 yards on 31 carries with two TD runs and also returned an interception 52 yards for a score in a 22-6 playoff-clinching win over Brentwood.

Michael Richardson, West Babylon

The senior all-purpose player caught an 81-yard touchdown pass on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage in a 35-0 victory over Whitman. He returned a punt 65 yards for another TD in his first game back since suffering facial injuries in a car accident on Oct. 19.

Lucas Rock, Bay Shore

The senior quarterback had 12 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns in a stunning 24-7 victory over Floyd.

Griffin Rock, Bay Shore

The senior center / linebacker had 12 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and a fumble recovery in the Marauders' stunning 24-7 victory over Floyd.

Mike Loris, East Rockaway

He blocked two punts, one that was returned by his brother Joe for a touchdown in a 21-0 win over previously unbeaten Locust Valley.