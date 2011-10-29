High School football top performances
Ralph Caccavale, Plainedge
He had 151 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries in a 13-0 win over Hewlett.
Treyvon Mask, Baldwin
He had 205 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 32-18 upset win over previously undefeated Freeport.
Ryan Fredericks, Lawrence
He totaled 326 total yards, including a 90-yard kickoff return, 47-yard scoring run and a 45-yard touchdown reception in a 33-6 win over Sewanhaka.
Dalton Crossan, Sachem North
He had 22 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-28 win over Lindenhurst.
Ryan Slane, North Babylon
He had 239 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, kicked three extra points and had an interception in a 41-7 win over Centereach.
Steven Casali, Sachem East
The junior rushed for 242 yards on 31 carries with two TD runs and also returned an interception 52 yards for a score in a 22-6 playoff-clinching win over Brentwood.
Michael Richardson, West Babylon
The senior all-purpose player caught an 81-yard touchdown pass on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage in a 35-0 victory over Whitman. He returned a punt 65 yards for another TD in his first game back since suffering facial injuries in a car accident on Oct. 19.
Lucas Rock, Bay Shore
The senior quarterback had 12 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns in a stunning 24-7 victory over Floyd.
Griffin Rock, Bay Shore
The senior center / linebacker had 12 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and a fumble recovery in the Marauders' stunning 24-7 victory over Floyd.
Mike Loris, East Rockaway
He blocked two punts, one that was returned by his brother Joe for a touchdown in a 21-0 win over previously unbeaten Locust Valley.