LI football's Gridiron Greats: County semifinals edition
MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City
The running back rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns —on runs of 1, 62, 9 and 8 yards — and made an interception in a 35-0 win over New Hyde Park.
AJ CANNET, Floyd
He completed 9 of 14 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-13 win over Longwood.
ROCCO CARPINELLO, West Islip
He carried 29 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a stirring 31-26 come from behind win over Hills East. He scored the winner from 3 yards out with 11 seconds left.
KIERAN CLIFFORD, Shoreham-Wading River
He threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two TDs, including the winning score with 2:10 remaining in a 36-35 win over Babylon.
SEAN DILLON, JAKE COHEN and ADAM MARVIN, Syosset
The trio — long snapper Cohen, holder Marvin and placekicker Dillon — combined for a winning 20-yard field goal on the final play in a 30-27 victory over Farmingdale.
BRIAN FALK, Seaford
The sophomore running back rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and made 13 tackles in a 27-7 win over Locust Valley.
ALEXANDER GRIFFITH, North Babylon
He caught two passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-47 OT win over West Babylon. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
LUKE HANSEN, Sayville
He had two interceptions including a Pick-6 in a 42-28 win over Hills West.
MACLIN KEYSE, Bayport-Blue Point
He completed four of seven passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and two scores in a 35-7 win over Mount Sinai.
BEN MEIGHAN, Floral Park
The running back rushed for 131 yards, including a 70-yard TD, in a 13-3 win over top-seeded Wantagh. He also had an INT.
KYLE MESSINA, Sayville
He carried 27 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Hills West. He also had seven tackles.
MUSTAFA MOZAWALLA, Syosset
The senior quarterback rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 235 yards and another score in a 30-27 win over Farmingdale.
ELIJAH OUTLAW, West Babylon
He completed 10 of 16 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-47 overtime loss to North Babylon.
JASON PRATT, Floyd
He had 13 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-13 win over Longwood.
THOMAS RACCOMANDATO, West Babylon
He had three catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-47 loss to North Babylon. He also threw a 70-yard touchdown pass.
LUCAS SINGLETON, Sachem North
He had 21 carries for 131 yards and two scores in a 27-21 win over Ward Melville. He also caught five passes for 48 yards.
JOJO SPANO, Carey
He had 12 tackles, including two for a loss, and a third-quarter interception in a 14-6 win over Manhasset.
OWEN WEST, South Side
He completed 7 of 11 passes for 172 yards and three scores in a 35-0 win over Plainedge.