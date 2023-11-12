LI football's Gridiron Greats: County semifinals edition

MICHAEL BERKERY, Garden City

The running back rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns —on runs of 1, 62, 9 and 8 yards — and made an interception in a 35-0 win over New Hyde Park.

AJ CANNET, Floyd

He completed 9 of 14 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-13 win over Longwood.

ROCCO CARPINELLO, West Islip

He carried 29 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a stirring 31-26 come from behind win over Hills East. He scored the winner from 3 yards out with 11 seconds left.

KIERAN CLIFFORD, Shoreham-Wading River

He threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two TDs, including the winning score with 2:10 remaining in a 36-35 win over Babylon.

SEAN DILLON, JAKE COHEN and ADAM MARVIN, Syosset

The trio — long snapper Cohen, holder Marvin and placekicker Dillon — combined for a winning 20-yard field goal on the final play in a 30-27 victory over Farmingdale.

BRIAN FALK, Seaford

The sophomore running back rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and made 13 tackles in a 27-7 win over Locust Valley.

ALEXANDER GRIFFITH, North Babylon

He caught two passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-47 OT win over West Babylon. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

LUKE HANSEN, Sayville

He had two interceptions including a Pick-6 in a 42-28 win over Hills West.

MACLIN KEYSE, Bayport-Blue Point

He completed four of seven passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 125 yards and two scores in a 35-7 win over Mount Sinai.

BEN MEIGHAN, Floral Park

The running back rushed for 131 yards, including a 70-yard TD, in a 13-3 win over top-seeded Wantagh. He also had an INT.

KYLE MESSINA, Sayville

He carried 27 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Hills West. He also had seven tackles.

MUSTAFA MOZAWALLA, Syosset

The senior quarterback rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 235 yards and another score in a 30-27 win over Farmingdale.

ELIJAH OUTLAW, West Babylon

He completed 10 of 16 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-47 overtime loss to North Babylon.

JASON PRATT, Floyd

He had 13 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-13 win over Longwood.

THOMAS RACCOMANDATO, West Babylon

He had three catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-47 loss to North Babylon. He also threw a 70-yard touchdown pass.

LUCAS SINGLETON, Sachem North

He had 21 carries for 131 yards and two scores in a 27-21 win over Ward Melville. He also caught five passes for 48 yards.

JOJO SPANO, Carey

He had 12 tackles, including two for a loss, and a third-quarter interception in a 14-6 win over Manhasset.

OWEN WEST, South Side

He completed 7 of 11 passes for 172 yards and three scores in a 35-0 win over Plainedge.