Jack Coan, Sayville’s record-setting QB, commits to Wisconsin

From Suffolk III to the Big Ten.

That’s the path that record-setting Sayville quarterback Jack Coan has decided to travel. The junior committed Thursday night to Wisconsin after a whirlwind summer and winter of visiting colleges from coast to coast with his father, Mike, and Sayville coach Rob Hoss.

“Everyone told me I should go to one place where I really feel it,” Coan told Newsday Thursday night. “I really loved the coaching staff, the campus and Madison, Wisconsin. I thought it was a great fit.”

Coan had visited Michigan, Rutgers, Maryland, Wake Forest, Central Florida and Stanford last summer and Syracuse, Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin during the winter. He had received 15 offers at the time of his decision and undoubtedly would have received more if he continued to remain on the market. However, because quarterback scholarship offers are more time-sensitive than other positions, Coan was compelled to act well before his senior season at Sayville, which he led to the 2015 Long Island Class III championship.

Coan holds Long Island single-season records for passing yardage and touchdown passes.

“They’re a pro-style offense, which is what I like,” Coan said. “I enjoyed the recruiting process, but this is a bit of relief. I’m happy it’s over and I feel I made the right decision.’’

So does Hoss, who accompanied the Coans on several of the visits, including the one to Wisconsin two weekends ago.

“They were with Jack for the entire day on Friday. Coach [Paul] Chryst spent three or four hours with him,” Hoss said. “When you get that kind of access, you know the two were made for each other. They spoke each other’s language when they watched film. There was no sales pitch. Coach Chryst said, ‘We love you and we want you to be a Badger, but we want you to want to be a Badger.’ Everything about Wisconsin spoke to his heart.”