Jack Coan tosses six TDs, rushes for one to power Sayville past Rocky Point, 56-14

Jack Coan completed 26-of-36 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns, and ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to lead top-seeded Sayville in its 56-14 win over No. 8 Rocky Point Saturday in a Suffolk III quarterfinal. Jason Intermesoli caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and kicked eight extra points. Nick Casazza added seven catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and also had an interception for Sayville (9-0), which hosts No. 6 Westhampton in a semifinal on Saturday.

East Islip 42, Harborfields 14: Jack Hannigan ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and had an interception to lead No. 2 East Islip over No. 7 Harborfields in a quarterfinal. Kyle Nunez's blocked punt with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter set up a 14-yard Hannigan touchdown run to give East Islip (8-1) a 28-0 at the half. Chris Higgins and Bob Madigan combined for 18 tackles. East Islip hosts No. 5 Miller Place in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.