Jake, Max Kolar lead Sayville defense to Suffolk III semifinal win

Pass blocks. Fumble recoveries. Interceptions. Fourth-down stops. You name it, Sayville’s defense did it.

Led by brothers Jake and Max Kolar, Sayville thwarted Rocky Point’s game plan to win a Suffolk III semifinal, 42-8, Saturday.

Sayville, the defending Long Island Class III champion, advanced to the Suffolk final to face East Islip at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stony Brook.

“We take great pride in our defense . . . I do everything I have to do to not allow them to score,” said Jake Kolar, a defensive back. “If I see the ball in the air, I knock it down or get the interception and just make sure they do not get into the end zone.”

Jake Kolar started it off in the second quarter, swatting a throw from Damian Rivera in the end zone. He later intercepted a pass in the second.

In the third quarter, Rocky Point (7-3) was closing in on their first touchdown . . . until Max Kolar appeared. He stopped a crucial run on fourth down at the 15-yard line.

“I’m always rooting for the defense,” said Sayville quarterback Jack Coan. “We have an unbelievable defense and they get overshadowed by our offense and they shouldn’t . . . I trust the defense and I know they’ll get the stops.”

Rocky Point scored in the fourth off a run from Petey LaSalla and a two-point conversion run by Michael Brewer.

But that was all. Jake Kolar broke up another pass near the end zone. Max Kolar had an interception with 3:47 left in the game, and Matt Demeo recovered a fumble with 1:40 left.

“I was just doing my job. This whole team is one big unit,” Max Kolar said. “I was at the right place at the right time . . . trying to make great plays.”

Something the offense does on a weekly basis. Coan ran for three touchdowns and threw a 15-yard score to Seamus Burns. Ashton Bradley and Nate Bauland each ran for a score.

Sayville (10-0) is closing in on a second straight undefeated season. No team in program history has won back-to-back Suffolk and LI titles.

The Kolar brothers were on the same page all day, even after the game. In separate interviews, they both had the same answer to the question, “Any final thoughts on the win?”

Said the Kolars, “Go Sayville!”